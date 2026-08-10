We’ll Meet And Consider Discussions For Impeachment Process Against Tinubu – Federal Lawmaker 

Lawmaker representing Okpe-Sapele-Uvwie Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Benedict Etanabene, has disclosed that his group, Save Democracy, may soon begin discussions on whether to pursue an impeachment process against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Etanabene made this known during an interview with Arise News while speaking on issues including insecurity, budget implementation, governance and the involvement of religious leaders in national affairs.

The lawmaker said the group would hold meetings in the coming days to consider whether the alleged constitutional violations and other concerns about the administration could form the basis for an impeachment process against the president.

“I can tell you with every assurance. When that senator made that speech, he identified that this is an impeachable offence. This group that I belong to, we are also following up with it. In the next few meetings we will meet, we will be considering tabling the discussion for an impeachment process against Mr. President”, he stated.

Etanabene was also questioned about the relationship between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government, especially because of the close working relationship between both institutions.

The lawmaker said that although the National Assembly is constitutionally part of the government, he does not believe lawmakers are treated as such in practical terms.

He also rejected suggestions that members of the National Assembly receive excessive benefits from the government.

He said lawmakers face pressure from their constituents to provide basic infrastructure and other projects, with some representatives sometimes using their personal resources to fund such projects without receiving reimbursement.