‘We Have A President Whose Nationality, Primary And Secondary School Is Not Known’ – Odinkalu

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has raised questions over President Bola Tinubu’s citizenship, educational history and family background, saying aspects of the President’s personal records remain unclear.

Naija News reports that Odinkalu, a professor of law and human rights advocate, made the remarks in a video circulated on social media.

He questioned what he described as inconsistencies surrounding Tinubu’s publicly available records, including claims concerning his educational background and an alleged association with a Guinean diplomatic passport.

“We have a President whose nationality is unknown because he holds a Guinea diplomatic passport,” Odinkalu alleged.

The former NHRC chairman also questioned the President’s genealogy and family history, claiming that Nigerians had not been given sufficient information about them.

“We don’t know the parentage or family background of some people, and now we understand that President Buhari also thought the same,” he said.

Odinkalu added, “Somebody whose parentage, whose genealogy we do not know and we now understand that President Buhari thought the same thing too; whose primary school we do not know, whose secondary school we do not know, and who now claims to have gone to university.”

Odinkalu further questioned how a person could claim a university qualification while details of earlier stages of education remained disputed or unavailable in public records.