We Do Not Consider Payment Of Salaries A Political Achievement – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said his administration has restored dignity to workers in the state through the payment of salaries and the settlement of inherited arrears.

Adeleke said the welfare of workers remained a central pillar of his administration, noting that his government had cleared backlogs of salaries, pensioners’ gratuities and promotion arrears.

Naija News reports that the governor stated this in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Monday, stressing that the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare was backed by tangible actions rather than promises.

He said, “Our administration’s commitment to the welfare of our dedicated and hardworking workers is not just a promise; we have backed it with visible action. We have restored dignity to the labour force in Osun.”

Adeleke said his administration did not regard the payment of salaries as a political achievement but as a responsibility to workers and the rightful reward for their labour.

“We do not consider the payment of salaries a political achievement, but a responsibility and the rightful reward for the labour of our active and retired workers,” he said.

According to him, the administration has also prioritised regular training and capacity development for the state’s workforce.

He added that, unlike previous administrations which he accused of making empty promises, his government had delivered results that workers could directly experience.

“Instead of offering empty promises like those in the past, we have delivered tangible results that workers can see, feel and experience,” Adeleke said.

The governor maintained that workers’ welfare was not an afterthought under his administration, but “a central pillar of our governance.”

He added, “We promised to restore dignity to labour, and we have kept that promise.”