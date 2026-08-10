 Skip to content
Politics

We Do Not Consider Payment Of Salaries A Political Achievement – Adeleke

Published Updated
By Oladipo Abiola
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke
Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said his administration has restored dignity to workers in the state through the payment of salaries and the settlement of inherited arrears.

Adeleke said the welfare of workers remained a central pillar of his administration, noting that his government had cleared backlogs of salaries, pensioners’ gratuities and promotion arrears.

Naija News reports that the governor stated this in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Monday, stressing that the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare was backed by tangible actions rather than promises.

He said, “Our administration’s commitment to the welfare of our dedicated and hardworking workers is not just a promise; we have backed it with visible action. We have restored dignity to the labour force in Osun.”

Adeleke said his administration did not regard the payment of salaries as a political achievement but as a responsibility to workers and the rightful reward for their labour.

“We do not consider the payment of salaries a political achievement, but a responsibility and the rightful reward for the labour of our active and retired workers,” he said.

According to him, the administration has also prioritised regular training and capacity development for the state’s workforce.

He added that, unlike previous administrations which he accused of making empty promises, his government had delivered results that workers could directly experience.

“Instead of offering empty promises like those in the past, we have delivered tangible results that workers can see, feel and experience,” Adeleke said.

The governor maintained that workers’ welfare was not an afterthought under his administration, but “a central pillar of our governance.”

He added, “We promised to restore dignity to labour, and we have kept that promise.”

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.