Raise Your Voice Consistently – Tinubu Sends Message To Clerics

President Bola Tinubu has urged religious and spiritual leaders to consistently speak out against terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the call on Sunday in Kano, in a goodwill message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, at the Grand Maulud of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tijani.

Tinubu urged religious institutions and networks to strengthen advocacy for peace education, religious literacy, scholarship and the moral development of young people.

He recognised the crucial role religious leaders could play in confronting violence, extremism and the misuse of faith to justify destructive acts.

Tinubu said religious leaders should also use their influence to promote justice, responsibility, compassion and the peaceful resolution of grievances.

He said, “Your voices must be raised consistently against the murder of innocent people, against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and the misuse of religion to justify cruelty.

“Your institutions and networks must become stronger in the advocacy for peace education, religious literacy, scholarship and the formation of upright young men and women.

“You must also remind political leaders of justice, responsibility and compassion, while reminding citizens that legitimate grievances must never become permission for lawlessness or violence.

“Above all, our spiritual fathers must continue to teach that no genuine service to Allah is advanced by destroying the innocent human life that Allah has made sacred.”

The President said the gathering was taking place at a time when societies around the world were facing conflicts, uncertainty, climate and food shocks, violent extremism, terrorism, transnational crimes and the manipulation of identity and religion.

Citing a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees report, Tinubu said 117.8 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide at the end of 2025.

He said the scale of the challenges confronting the world has made spiritual leaders increasingly important.

According to him, spiritual leaders “guard the frontiers of conscience” through their ability to heal wounds, resolve grievances and address deep-seated hatred and bitterness.

Tinubu said the Tijjaniyya community, with its extensive spiritual networks across West Africa, North Africa and other parts of the world, could deploy its influence towards reconciliation, countering violent extremism, youth guidance and humanitarian support.

He said the Federal Government recognised the roles of religious and traditional leaders in promoting tolerance, countering misinformation and identity-based divisions, strengthening grassroots peacebuilding and fostering peaceful coexistence.

The President also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation, counter-terrorism, maritime security, economic integration and dialogue.

He said Nigeria’s strategic position at the intersection of West Africa, the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, the Gulf of Guinea and the wider Atlantic world made the country’s peace and stability important to the region.

“Our position means that peace in Nigeria has consequences far beyond Nigeria. It also means that religious communities with deep transnational connections, such as the Tijjaniyya, can be valuable partners in building an architecture of social peace that complements the work of governments and regional institutions,” he said.

Tinubu said such partnerships should promote the ethical values of truthfulness, compassion, justice, restraint, service and respect for the sanctity of human life.