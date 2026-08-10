Transfer Updates: Endrick, Barcola, Rashford, Gakpo, Seys, Others

Aston Villa and Roma have expressed interest in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick on loan. AS reports both clubs are exploring a transfer move for the 22-year-old Brazil international as he looks for regular first-team football.

Harry Kane is expected to extend his Bayern Munich contract until 2029.

The Times reports the England captain is set to commit his future to the Bundesliga champions despite continued transfer interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal are attempting to hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. GiveMeSport reports the Gunners have made contact with the France international’s representatives over a possible move for the 23-year-old.

Marcus Rashford is determined to revive his Manchester United career. The Sun reports the 28-year-old England forward is committed to staying at Old Trafford after returning from his loan spell at Barcelona.

Liverpool could allow Cody Gakpo to join Tottenham if they manage to strengthen their attack. Football Insider reports Spurs are interested in the 27-year-old Netherlands forward, but the Reds would first want to sign a replacement.

Arsenal and Tottenham previously showed transfer interest in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. Teamtalk reports the Spain international has since agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain.

Crystal Palace have opened transfer negotiations to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Nicolo Schira reports the Premier League club are exploring a deal for the 22-year-old Senegal international.

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs pursuing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys. The Sun reports the 21-year-old Belgium defender has also attracted interest from several European clubs.

Barcelona have given Hector Fort permission to leave this summer. Teamtalk reports Everton and Fulham are among the clubs interested in the 20-year-old Spain right-back.

Fulham have agreed a transfer deal to sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. The Athletic reports the Northern Ireland international will join in a deal worth up to £30m.

Sevilla are closing in on the signing of Scottish striker Robbie Ure from Swedish league leaders IK Sirius. ESPN reports the 22-year-old will move for around €9m.

Sheffield United have improved their transfer offer for Leicester City defender Harry Souttar. Football Insider reports the Blades have submitted an £8m bid for the 27-year-old Australia international.

Manchester United are also working on a deal for Leicester City youngster Louis Page. The BBC reports talks are ongoing over the 18-year-old midfielder, who made five senior starts for the Foxes last season and is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s decision on Cody Gakpo could depend on their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attackers. Football Insider reports the Reds could sanction a £70m move to Tottenham for the Netherlands international if they manage to sign Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye.

Paris Saint-Germain are also closing in on Ajax forward Mika Godts. Nicolo Schira reports personal terms have been agreed on a contract until 2031, although Ajax are seeking €55m for the 21-year-old Belgium international.

Newcastle United have added João Palhinha to their midfield shortlist. The Daily Mail reports the Bayern Munich midfielder is being considered after the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, with Aston Villa also interested in the Portugal international.

Finally, Galatasaray have baulked at AC Milan’s €50m asking price for Rafael Leão. Nicolo Schira reports talks over the Portugal winger have stalled, although the Turkish club have not completely ruled out returning to negotiations later in the window.