2027: ‘Tinubu Will Not Win Any State’ – Okonkwo

The campaign spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has predicted that President Bola Tinubu will lose the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor-turned-politician, made the claim during an interview on Symfoni TV, where he expressed confidence that Atiku had a clear path to victory.

He argued that Tinubu’s performance in office had weakened his electoral appeal and insisted that the President would struggle to win states in a credible contest.

According to Okonkwo, the political conditions ahead of 2027 favour the ADC and its presidential candidate.

The ADC campaign spokesman said he was confident that Tinubu would not remain in office after the 2027 election.

He described the current administration as the worst in Nigeria’s history, a claim that remains his political assessment.

“When we campaigned for the 2023 general elections, we had no governor. We had nothing, and Tinubu did not win more states than us,” Okonkwo said.

He maintained that the opposition’s performance in the last election, despite having fewer political structures, showed that Tinubu could be defeated.

Okonkwo further claimed that the President would not win any state in 2027 unless the election was manipulated.

He asked, “Now that he is the worst President Nigeria has ever had, do you think he will win any state without rigging?

“Tinubu will not win any state. So the path to victory is very clear. And by the grace of God, we will win.”