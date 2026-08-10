Tinubu Goes From Home To Office On Foot, Not Even Driving – NRS Boss Adedeji

Nigerian Revenue Service Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, has defended President Bola Tinubu against concerns that government officials are living luxurious lives while many Nigerians struggle with rising economic hardship.

Naija News reports that Adedeji made the comment during an interview on Channels Television, while responding to questions from journalist Seun Okinbaloye about the lifestyle of political office holders.

Okinbaloye had asked whether the government was concerned about the growing perception that public officials enjoy expensive lifestyles despite the financial difficulties faced by many Nigerians.

In his response, Adedeji directed attention to Tinubu’s personal movement between his residence and workplace.

He argued that the President does not always travel with the kind of large convoy often associated with top government officials.

Adedeji claimed that Tinubu sometimes travels from his home to his office on foot and only uses a vehicle for certain trips, particularly when heading to the airport.

The NRS chairman also questioned claims that the President routinely moves around with a long convoy, saying he was not aware of the basis for such claims.

“President Tinubu does not regularly move around with a large convoy, and there are times he walks from his residence to his office. He only uses a vehicle for certain trips, including when he is going to the airport. I have not seen the kind of constant convoy that some people claim the President travels with”, he said.