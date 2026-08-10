Renowned Scholar And Former Attorney General Alfred Kasunmu Is Dead

The Nigerian legal profession has been thrown into mourning following the death of renowned legal scholar, advocate and former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Prof. Alfred Bandele Kasunmu (SAN).

Naija News reports that Kasunmu died peacefully in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 92.

His family announced the death in a statement, describing him as a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose life was devoted to law, scholarship and public service.

“With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Professor Alfred Bandele Kasunmu, SAN, who departed peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, 9th August 2026,” the family said.

Kasunmu was born on May 23, 1934, in Lagos to parents from Ilesa, Osun State.

He attended Elizabeth Fowler Memorial School, Reagan Memorial Baptist School and Baptist Academy in Lagos before travelling abroad for further studies.

He later studied at University College London, where he obtained Bachelor of Laws and Master of Laws degrees.

Kasunmu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1964.

The late legal scholar began his academic career in the same year he was called to the Bar, joining the Faculty of Law of the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, as one of its pioneer lecturers.

In 1971, he moved to the University of Lagos as a senior lecturer and was subsequently elevated to the rank of Professor of Law.

He served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Lagos from 1973 to 1975.

His academic career helped establish his reputation as one of the leading legal scholars of his generation.

Kasunmu was appointed Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State in 1975 and held the position for three years.

He was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on January 25, 1978, making him one of the earliest members of Nigeria’s Inner Bar.

He was also a Notary Public of Nigeria.

Leading members of the legal profession have described Kasunmu as a scholar, mentor, advocate and statesman whose work influenced generations of Nigerian lawyers.

Beyond courtroom advocacy and public service, Kasunmu was known for his contributions to legal scholarship.

He jointly authored several influential legal texts and published numerous academic articles on different areas of law.

His legal practice also covered a wide range of matters, with appearances before courts at different levels and arbitration panels in Nigeria and abroad.

According to his family, he represented both Nigerian and expatriate clients during a legal career that spanned several decades.