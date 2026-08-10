Police Defend Arrests As Adeleke Campaign Alleges Commissioner Was Stripped Naked

The campaign organisation of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the police of apprehending its supporters ahead of the governorship election.

The organisation claimed that the arrests were part of an attempt to intimidate members of the party ahead of the election.

Naija News reports that the council made the allegation in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

It specifically cited the arrest of Mayowa Adejoorin, a sitting commissioner, alleging that he was subjected to humiliating treatment while in police custody.

“The Inspector-General of Police issued arbitrary arrest warrants and unleashed a crackdown on leaders of the party. We condemn the brazen misuse of state power and federal security institutions.

“The latest of the spate of arrests is that of Mayowa Adejoorin, a sitting commissioner, who was stripped naked yesterday by the police.

“He was ordered to remove his boxers and underwear singlet just to humiliate him. That is a sitting commissioner, arrested for committing no offence other than supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We state unequivocally that the Accord will not be intimidated.

“No amount of state-sponsored harassment, unlawful arrests, or political witch-hunts will deter us,” the statement read.

Addressing the allegation while speaking to Punch, the Force spokesperson, Ani Iniedu, said the police could not arrest anyone simply for belonging to a political party, stressing that arrests were expected to be based on complaints or petitions.

“Before people are arrested like that, a petition must have been written, or a complaint must have been made. So what complaint was made? It is not an offence to belong to a political party.

“So the police cannot arrest you for being a member of the Accord. However, there must have been some complaints made, and the police are looking into it,” Iniedu said.

He added that some of the arrests and remands could be linked to court orders which the police were required to obey.

“Most of these remands, I’m also aware, there are court orders too which the police must adhere to. So it’s to confirm what they are charged with?” he said.

Iniedu also denied that the Inspector-General of Police could direct the arrest of anyone merely because of their membership of a political party.

“The IG cannot give anybody directives to arrest anybody because they belong to a political party,” he said.

The development comes as political parties intensify preparations and campaigns ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.