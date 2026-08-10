Police Arrest Adeleke’s Aide In Midnight Raid, Wife Alleges Forced Entry

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested a Special Assistant on Media to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Alalade Bukola Felix, popularly known as Machiavelli, during an early-morning operation at his residence.

According to Sahara Reporters, the incident reportedly occurred at about 1 am on Monday when police officers arrived at Alalade’s home and demanded that he come outside.

According to an account by his wife, Folakemi, the officers later forced their way into the residence after the family initially refused to open the door because they could not immediately establish the identities of those outside.

A voice recording reportedly made during the incident captured Alalade asking the men to identify themselves and telling them that he was willing to come out voluntarily.

Sounds suggesting that the entrance to the residence was being forced open could also reportedly be heard in the recording.

Speaking after the incident, Folakemi said she first noticed lights outside the house before waking her husband.

“Yes, we were at home. We were at home sleeping, and I saw the traces of light through the window around 1 am. So I tried to wake him up. I could see some reflection through the window,” she said.

According to her, the men outside subsequently began calling Alalade’s name and ordering him to come out.

She said, “So when he woke up, they were shouting his name that he should come out, but we refused to open the door for them.

“So they tried until they burst in by themselves. They broke through the door by themselves.

“When they came inside, we tried to beg them. They said no, so they took him away.”

Folakemi said the operatives identified themselves as policemen but did not disclose the specific unit or formation they represented.

She said, “They said they were policemen, because we asked them, ‘Who are you?’ They said they were policemen.

“They didn’t even say from where. They were just banging the door that we should open, that they are policemen, they are policemen.”

She added, “So they destroyed the door and got inside.”

The governor’s aide was subsequently taken away by the operatives.

Folakemi said she later received information indicating that her husband had been taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo.

“I just heard from him. I was told he was taken to State CID, Osogbo. That is the latest information I got,” she said.

She added that the family was not informed of the specific offence for which Alalade was arrested. According to her, the officers did not present any explanation to the family before taking him away.