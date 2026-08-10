Pictures: Gov Adeleke’s Wife, Others Storm Police HQ, Make Demand Ahead Of Osun Gubernatorial

The First Lady of Osun State, Titilola Adeleke, has stormed the state police command headquarters in Osogbo alongside a group of women.

The group protested alleged voter intimidation and demanded a credible governorship election on August 15.

Naija News reports that the group was accompanied by the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Ayobola Awolowo, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Market Affairs, Eniola Omotoso.

They marched from Lameco through the West Bypass to the police command headquarters.

The protesters submitted a letter of protest to the Police Commissioner in charge of election duties, CP Samuel Etaifo.

Addressing the police officer, Adeleke demanded an election free from intimidation, alleging that some leaders of the Accord Party were being targeted for arrest by opposition elements.

She also referred to the reported arrest of the Commissioner for Environment the previous Friday, alleging that he was subjected to degrading treatment while in police custody.

“From what we heard, we learnt that they will start picking our leaders up this week. Last Friday, they picked up the Commissioner for Environment. He was brought here, stripped naked. This is not good enough. They should leave our people alone,” she said.

Receiving the petition, CP Etaifo assured the protesters that the police would provide a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the election.

He said the security situation in the state had improved since his deployment, while urging political actors to avoid actions capable of creating tension.

“If you notice, since I came, we have relative peace in the state. But the problem we have is that we cannot continue to tolerate what you have done today because it will not contribute to peace; it will cause tension again,” Etaifo said.

The police commissioner said he was in the state on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police to stabilise the state and provide an enabling environment for all political actors to exercise their franchise.

“I have the mandate of the Inspector-General of Police to come to the state and stabilise things, give an enabling environment for every political actor to exercise their franchise, to create public confidence for everyone to come out to vote on election day,” he said.

Etaifo assured the protesters that the command would review their demands and restrategise to address the issues raised. “We are going to go back and restrategise to attend to all your demands,” he added.