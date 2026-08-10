‘Oyetola’s Open Threat Confirms APC Is Focused On Rigging Saturday’s Election’ – Gov. Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has asserted that the recent remark of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election is a confirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is focused on rigging the poll.

Naija News reports that Oyetola, while addressing APC stakeholders and supporters in Osun State on Saturday, urged Adeleke to prepare for defeat in the August 15 governorship election, saying his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu would not save his administration.

He said, “They realised that they are already losing out. Then they claimed to have endorsed us. He almost cried. Endorsement cannot retain this seat for you. We are taking it over.

“If you like, make 10 endorsements, we will collect this one from you.”

In response, Adeleke, in a statement through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said Oyetola made an open threat against a free and fair election and called on democracy advocates to take note of the development.

Adeleke said Oyetola’s activities were damaging Tinubu’s image and deepening the unpopularity of Osun APC among voters and residents.

While demanding a free and fair election, Adeleke vowed that the people of Osun State would resist any attempt to manipulate the August 15 election, adding that his endorsement of Tinubu was an indication of his electoral strength and his ability to deliver Osun votes to the President in 2027.

He said, “Oyetola’s anti-people, anti-democracy activities are tarnishing the image of Mr President and deepening the unpopularity of Osun APC among voters and residents.

“A serving minister of the Republic had made an open threat against a free and fair election. The minister has personally confirmed all previous reports that Osun APC has lost the electoral confidence of the people and is therefore focused only on rigging next Saturday.

“The minister has made a mockery of innocent Accord members who were killed and maimed by APC thugs in cold blood in the last two months. He has told the world that he is pushing to deny the people their rights to vote and be voted for.

“The bad news for the minister is that Osun people are determined to resist his sadistic agenda. Our people rejected him in 2022, and they will reject his surrogate candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, next Saturday.

“As for us, we are winning this election by the grace of God and mass support of the people. We are not going to snatch the democratic rights of the people as Mr Oyetola had threatened. We will be re-elected by the choice of the voters.”