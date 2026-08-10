Others Refused To Declare Their Assets In 2023, You Kept Mute – Sowore Blasts SERAP

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has challenged the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) over its latest call for presidential candidates to publicly declare their assets ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Sowore said he had already declared his assets when SERAP made a similar demand before the 2023 presidential election, questioning why the organization did not take legal action against other candidates who refused to comply.

In a response to SERAP’s fresh demand, Sowore said his assets were declared after the group made the call in 2023.

He, however, accused the organization of remaining silent after other presidential candidates failed to make similar declarations.

He asked SERAP why it had not gone to court to compel those candidates to declare their assets before the election.

He wrote: “My Assets were declared when you made the call in 2023. Others refused to declare their assets, yet you kept completely mute about them. Why not sue them to force them to declare their asset before election? #Sowore2027.”

Sowore’s reaction came after SERAP urged presidential candidates, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other contenders, to publicly declare their assets and liabilities ahead of the 2027 polls.

The organization also called on the candidates to disclose the legitimate sources of their wealth and reject vote-buying and other forms of electoral bribery.

SERAP said candidates seeking the highest political office in the country should be ready to provide Nigerians with information about their financial interests before asking for their votes.