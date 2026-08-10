Osun Election: ADC Will Shock APC, Accord On Saturday – Says Atiku

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the party has now become the preferred home for Nigeria’s best minds.

Atiku made the remark on Monday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, during the mega final campaign rally of the ADC ahead of the state’s governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, Naija News reports.

Addressing a crowd of party supporters, the former Vice President urged the people of Osun State to vote massively for the ADC candidate, Najeem Salaam, promising that an ADC-led government would deliver good governance.

He emphasised that the ADC stands out from other political platforms, reassuring voters that they would never regret casting their ballots for the party.

Appealing directly to the electorate, Atiku stated that his physical presence at the grand rally was to personally express appreciation to the people of Osun for their past support and to seek their votes for the upcoming poll.

He said: “I have come today to appeal to you to vote for the ADC. This is because the ADC I can assure you is different from APC, is different from Accord, is different from all other parties because the best of Nigerians is today in ADC. So, I have come, and I am appealing to you: in the next governorship election, you should vote for ADC.

“I believe you will not regret voting ADC in the forthcoming elections, that is why I have come personally to relate with you, to thank you for your previous support and to appeal to you to vote ADC in the next gubernatorial election.”

Atiku praised the party faithful for coming out in large numbers, noting that the impressive turnout had further boosted the confidence of the party leadership that victory was well within reach.

Naija News reports that the high-profile campaign rally was attended by major political heavyweights and national leaders of the party, including the ADC National Secretary and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, as well as the ADC National Chairman, David Mark.

Aregbesola, who addressed the energized crowd, emphasized that the ADC is contesting the election independently without any alliance, expressing strong optimism that the party would emerge victorious at the polls.

The ADC flagbearer in the race, Najeem Salaam, is a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

The people of Osun State will head to the polls on Saturday, August 15, to elect a governor who will steer the affairs of the state for the next four years.

There are high expectations for the political contest among the three major contenders: the candidate of the ADC, Najeem Salaam; the incumbent Governor, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party; and Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).