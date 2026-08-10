Osun: Aregbesola Speaks On ADC Candidate Stepping Down

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has dismissed reports that the party is negotiating an alliance with another political party ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Aregbesola, a former governor of the state, also rejected speculation that the ADC governorship candidate, Najeem Salaam, would withdraw from the race in favour of another contender.

He spoke on Saturday during a solidarity rally organised by the party in Ejigbo, Osun State, in a video that circulated on Monday.

The clarification followed social media speculation suggesting that Aregbesola and the ADC were discussing a possible deal with the Accord Party to support Governor Ademola Adeleke’s re-election bid.

The speculation intensified after photographs of Adeleke and Aregbesola surfaced online.

Addressing supporters, Aregbesola insisted that the ADC was contesting the election independently and had no agreement with any rival political party.

“They said we are holding meetings with some people. We are not in alliance with any political party,” he said.

The former Minister of Interior also argued that the ADC had a sufficiently large political support base and did not need to rely on another party.

“No political party can shoulder our responsibility. We are more in population than any other political party in Nigeria,” he claimed.

Aregbesola maintained that Salaam would remain in the contest and expressed confidence that the ADC would emerge victorious.

The former governor also dismissed suggestions that the ADC could be persuaded to enter an alliance for financial considerations.

He recalled that members of his political tendency had previously maintained relationships with influential political figures but walked away when the arrangement no longer served their objectives.

Aregbesola said, “Assuming we were looking for money, we would not part ways with them. Nobody has the money to buy us.

“This election we would contest and win.”

He cited his years in public service, including eight years as a commissioner in Lagos State, eight years as Osun governor and his tenure as minister, as evidence that financial inducement was not driving his political decisions.

Aregbesola said the ADC would not compromise its principles in search of political funding.

“We are not poor, but we don’t beg. We are not wealthy, but we don’t beg. We at this stage will not be chasing after money,” he said.

He added that the party’s political mission was centred on serving the public rather than pursuing personal gain.

He stated, “How God will make us the saviour of the masses is our mission on earth.

“Whoever you see with us is an honest person. We are here to serve society. That was the covenant between us and God when we were coming.”

The ADC is fielding Salaam in the August 15 election against other candidates, including incumbent Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party.