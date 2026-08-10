Order From Above – Nigerian Army Orders Abuja Residents To Vacate Their Homes

Residents of Angwa Dio and Angwa Shibaba areas of Tungamaje, Abuja, have been ordered to vacate their homes by Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Naija News reports that Tungamaje is a growing residential and farming satellite town located in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, positioned near the Zuba-Gwagwalada corridor.

According to Sahara Reporters, the directive was issued by the Nigerian Army.

The latest development is an escalation of a long-running dispute between residents of Tungamaje and personnel of the Nigerian Army over land ownership and access to farmlands in the area.

The Army has also marked several houses in the communities for demolition, with residents saying they have been given until Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to leave the affected areas.

The residents were initially asked to vacate their homes by Saturday, August 8, 2026, but an intervention by stakeholders resulted in a five-day extension.

A community source told the aforementioned publication that more than 30 houses have been earmarked for demolition across the two communities, while residents have been asked to vacate the areas entirely.

“The Nigerian Army have now taken unprecedented steps. They gave quit notice to people, asking them to leave, and when community members pleaded, they were told the order was from above, and nothing could be done about it,” the community source said.

As of the time of filing this report, many homeowners in the area remained stranded and uncertain about where they would relocate if the demolition proceeded.

“Many of those who have been asked to leave the communities are not even sure of where to go. Already, there is panic as the Nigerian Army has vowed to come heavily to ensure the demolition of the houses after the expiration of the grace period given,” a resident said.

In May 2026, the aforementioned publication reported that Tungamaje residents had raised the alarm over what they described as the forceful eviction of people from their ancestral lands by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Residents who spoke to SaharaReporters alleged that some Army personnel had turned the area into their personal property

“This time, it’s not just the Army authorities alone, but personnel who have turned themselves into landowners. They come independently, drive people away from their lands and thereafter take possession of them,” an angry resident said.

It was further alleged that some personnel of the Nigerian Army went as far as renting out the lands after chasing the original owners away.