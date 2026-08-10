No Xenophobia In South Africa, Envoy Tells Nigerians

South Africa’s Consul-General in Nigeria, Prof. Bobby Moroe, has rejected claims that xenophobia is prevalent in his country despite longstanding concerns over attacks targeting Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Moroe, who spoke during an interview on Nigeria Info FM, maintained that the South African government condemned attacks on both citizens and foreigners, regardless of their immigration status.

“There’s no xenophobia in South Africa,” the diplomat said when questioned about recurring reports of violence against foreign nationals.

During the interview, concerns were raised about the safety of Nigerians in South Africa and attempts to attribute attacks against foreigners mainly to illegal migration.

Asked whether previous attacks on foreigners could be regarded as xenophobic, Moroe drew a comparison with Nigeria’s expulsion of undocumented West African migrants, particularly Ghanaians, during the period popularly associated with the “Ghana Must Go” episode.

“We only said they should go back to their country because, you know, we wanted better economy for ourselves,” he said.

Moroe, however, acknowledged that concerns among Nigerians about the treatment of their compatriots in South Africa were legitimate.

“Yeah, no, your concerns are genuine. But as a government, we condemn abuse of any individuals, whether South African or foreigner, even if you are illegal,” he said.

“Whether you are legal or illegal, you have a right according to the South African Constitution for protection.”

The Consul-General said some South Africans had raised concerns about unemployment, poverty and inequality but stressed that such economic difficulties did not justify attacks on foreigners.

He maintained that the South African government remained committed to protecting people within the country, irrespective of their nationality or immigration status.

Moroe also challenged what he described as the tendency to associate the word “xenophobia” almost exclusively with South Africa.

“The nomenclature xenophobia has become synonymous with South Africa. If it happens in other countries like it’s happening in Ghana now, it is not given the name xenophobia, it’s called something else,” he said.

Moroe’s comments come against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over attacks on African migrants in South Africa, including Nigerians.

Violence involving foreign nationals has periodically generated diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa, with Nigerian authorities and groups representing citizens abroad demanding stronger protection for Nigerians.

Despite such tensions, Nigeria and South Africa maintain significant diplomatic and economic ties and are two of the continent’s most influential economies.