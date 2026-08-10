Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 10th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 10th August, 2026.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has condemned the vandalism of road infrastructure across the country, describing the destruction of public assets as “devilish”, “wicked” and unacceptable.

Umahi spoke on Sunday during a press conference and stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, where he also flagged off repair works on the Eko Bridge and Marine Bridge in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the minister urged Nigerians to support the government in protecting public infrastructure, stressing that the President, ministers and state governors could not be everywhere to monitor national assets.

His comments came against the backdrop of the recent vandalism of sections of the newly constructed Festac-Alakija Bridge in Lagos.

Suspected scavengers reportedly broke into parts of the bridge in an attempt to remove embedded iron rods and other metal components, prompting security and enforcement agencies to launch an operation to apprehend those responsible.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has criticised the presidential candidacy of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and questioned the party’s handling of its governorship primary in Adamawa State.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the remarks in a Facebook post on Sunday titled “Kachalla Series Three,” in which he alleged that the party substituted the candidate who emerged from its governorship primary.

According to him, Engr. Umar Suleiman won the primary but was later replaced with Tukur Moddibo. Lawal alleged that the decision was influenced by ethnic considerations and accused Atiku of playing a role in the substitution.

The former SGF compared the process through which the ADC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) produced their candidates to buying products from online marketplace TEMU.

He also took a swipe at Atiku’s presidential candidacy, describing it in similarly disparaging terms. The claims were Lawal’s personal assessment of the candidates and the selection process.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has explained that the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Gotan, was asked to step aside following complaints from political parties and stakeholders ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Disu disclosed this during a press briefing which circulated widely on social media on Sunday, saying the decision followed concerns raised by politicians over their confidence in the state police leadership.

According to the IGP, the police subsequently introduced an Electoral Commissioner of Police to take charge of security operations ahead of the election.

The police chief said the decision was taken to boost confidence in the security arrangements for the election.

Disu said additional senior officers would also be deployed to the state as part of preparations for the poll.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has challenged critics of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to a public debate, insisting that the project is progressing and will help unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

Umahi spoke on Sunday during a press conference and stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the minister dismissed claims that the project would not progress beyond Epe, Lagos State, saying construction had already advanced beyond the area.

Umahi said work was ongoing on different sections of the project, which he said was estimated to cost about ₦4bn per kilometre.

He said Lot 1 had been completed, while Lot 2 was more than 80 per cent completed.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has urged Nigerian Christians to become more actively involved in politics, saying they must adopt what he described as a “liberation theology approach” to rescue the country.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo made the call in a statement on Sunday while reacting to the concerns raised by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) during their July 28, 2026, meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The bishops, led by the Archbishop of Kaduna, Matthew Ndagoso, had visited Tinubu to discuss the political climate, economy and security situation in the country.

According to Okonkwo, the bishops expressed concern that people around the President were presenting a rosy picture of the country, which did not reflect the reality on the ground.

He said the bishops told Tinubu that “the nation is bleeding” as a result of insecurity, while the economy was not improving the conditions of poor Nigerians.

However, Okonkwo said the bishops raised their greatest concern over what they perceived as the danger of Nigeria sliding into a one-party state.

He said the Catholic leaders believed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was determined to win elections “at all costs, by all means” and use every power at its disposal to achieve the objective.

Notorious bandit leader Ado Aleiro has reportedly lost his son, eight other family members and about 30 motorcycles following a recent encounter at Doma village in Katsina State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, citing intelligence reports dated August 9, said the losses dealt a major setback to Aleiro’s criminal network operating across parts of the North-West.

According to the report, about 30 motorcycles deployed by the syndicate during the encounter failed to return, while the fighters using them were reportedly killed.

The intelligence report further claimed that Aleiro’s son and eight other members of his family were among those killed during the encounter.

The loss of the motorcycles is also considered significant because criminal gangs operating across Katsina, Zamfara and neighbouring states rely heavily on motorcycles to move fighters and supplies across difficult terrain.

Consequently, the reported losses could reduce the syndicate’s mobility and ability to rapidly deploy its members.

The fiancé of late Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, Prophet Itunu Onadeko, has alleged that the actress died at a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos State, dismissing speculation that her death resulted from complications arising from breast cancer.

Naija News reports that Onadeko made the claim on Saturday during an interview with the Celestial Reality Check, the media investigative unit of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC).

The cleric, who is the Shepherd-in-Charge of CCC Onibuore Cathedral in Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki, also denied allegations that Osoba was poisoned or maltreated before her death.

According to him, he learnt about the actress’ death through an unidentified caller around midnight.

Onadeko, however, said he did not know the specific police station where she allegedly died.

The prophet said Osoba had earlier insisted on visiting a woman identified as Mrs Kehinde Osoba, who he said also operates a church.

He added that the actress was accompanied by a hairdresser with whom she had been staying.

Senegalese-American singer and record producer, Akon, has opened up on the long-running dispute involving former P-Square twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, revealing his experience with the group and their former management.

Naija News reports that Akon spoke about the issue during an interview with Afrocani, where he recalled working with the now-defunct music group and said he noticed problems with the way its management was being handled.

According to the international music star, he became concerned about the professionalism of P-Square’s management after an incident involving Nigerian singer May D.

Akon said the management wanted to shoot a music video for a song featuring May D’s vocals without allowing the singer to appear in the video.

The record producer said the decision immediately raised concerns for him, particularly because May D’s voice was an important part of the song.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final encounter after Nyadjou’s first-half goal proved decisive.

Naija News reports that Nyadjou struck in the 19th minute to give Cameroon the lead, which they defended for the remainder of the contest despite sustained pressure from the Nigerian side.

The Super Falcons created several chances in search of an equaliser but were repeatedly denied by Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina.

Bihina produced eight saves to keep Nigeria at bay and preserve Cameroon’s advantage until the final whistle.

Nigeria intensified their attacking efforts after falling behind but struggled to convert their opportunities.

Bihina was central to Cameroon’s defensive resistance, making a series of stops as the Super Falcons attempted to force their way back into the game.

The narrow defeat ended Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign at the quarter-final stage and denied them immediate passage to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Arsenal’s wait to win the Emirates Cup continues after the English Premier League champions suffered a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners started the pre-season encounter brightly and looked dangerous in the opening stages, but it was Dortmund who eventually broke the deadlock, Naija News reports.

Samuele Inacio put the Bundesliga side ahead after Arsenal failed to prevent Dortmund from making the most of their opportunity.

The visitors then doubled their advantage through Konstantinos Karetsas, who curled a superb effort into the net to leave Arsenal with a difficult task.

Mikel Arteta’s side responded before the break, with Ethan Nwaneri pulling one goal back for the hosts.

The goal gave Arsenal renewed hope as they looked to fight their way back into the contest.

However, Dortmund quickly restored their two-goal advantage after scrambling the ball into the net from a corner kick.

The hosts continued to push forward in search of another goal and were eventually rewarded with a penalty.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres stepped up and calmly rolled the ball into the net to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Despite their late efforts, Arsenal could not find an equaliser before the final whistle.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.