Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Shettima’s Choice Is About Merit, Not Religion – Presidency

The Presidency has declared that the decision of President Bola Tinubu to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election is based purely on merit and performance, rather than religious considerations.

Speaking on national issues, political events ahead, and security reforms, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged Nigerians to judge political leaders by what they have to offer the country rather than their religious affiliations.

Onanuga, during a recent interview with Vanguard, noted that the panic generated by opposition figures in 2023 regarding a Muslim-Muslim ticket has proven to be baseless propaganda, as freedom of religion remains fully protected across the country.

Addressing questions on why the President did not adopt a Muslim-Christian ticket ahead of the 2027 polls, Onanuga emphasized that President Tinubu’s position on selection has remained consistent since 2023.

He stated that Shettima was chosen because he is a competent Nigerian with significant value to contribute to national development, adding that his performance over the past three years has vindicated the President’s choice.

“You know, in 2023, the President said he didn’t pick Shettima because he’s a Muslim; that position has not changed. People should begin to look at our country beyond religion,” Onanuga said.

He added, “So Shettima is not being picked as a Muslim; he’s being picked as a Nigerian who has a lot to offer. All those fear-mongering claims the opposition was making, that we are going to Islamise Nigeria, have not happened. Shettima has proven in the last three years to be an able, reliable, and very efficient second-in-command.”

‘Non-Performing Ministers Would Have Been Sacked’

Naija News reports that while responding to calls for President Tinubu to cabinet-shuffle or drop ministers who are allegedly failing to deliver on the administration’s agenda, the presidential aide stated that the President has expressed no dissatisfaction with his team.

When asked to assess the performance of the cabinet, Onanuga challenged critics to point out specific individuals who are failing in their responsibilities rather than making blanket claims.

“Well, if they are not doing well, the President would have removed them. But what I know is that he has not told me that he has a minister who is not performing well,” Onanuga noted.

He maintained that he is not the employer of the ministers, but reiterated that if any member of the cabinet was failing to deliver, the President would not hesitate to relieve them of their duties.