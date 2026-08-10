Makinde: I Won’t Become A Political Godfather After Leaving Office

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said he would not become a political godfather or attempt to control the affairs of the state after leaving office in 2027.

Makinde said his successor would be allowed to govern the state independently and implement policies based on the needs and aspirations of the people.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke while receiving members of the Muslim community at a Hijrah 1448 luncheon held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde, who will complete eight years in office in 2027, said his major concern after leaving office would be to ensure a smooth transition rather than retain control of the government through his successor.

He said he would not interfere with the administration of whoever emerged as his successor, stressing that the next governor deserved the opportunity to lead the state according to his or her own vision.

“I won’t be a political godfather to my successor. After eight years of serving the people of Oyo State, I will ensure that there is a smooth transition and that whoever succeeds me is given the opportunity to develop and implement policies in line with the aspirations and yearnings of the people,” he said.

The governor said the true measure of political leadership should not be the ability to control future administrations but the willingness to serve the people and establish institutions that would continue to benefit them.

“The essence of political leadership should not be the ability to control those who come after a public office holder, but the willingness to serve humanity and leave behind institutions and structures that can continue to benefit the people,” Makinde added.

The governor also urged eligible voters in Oyo State to carefully examine the records, character and competence of political candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He advised residents, particularly members of the Muslim community, not to allow religion, ethnicity or other primordial considerations to influence their choice of leaders.

Makinde urged voters to demand accountability from politicians and assess what they had done in the past and what they were capable of doing if elected.

“Leadership should be about service to humanity, not about control. As we approach another election period, I want to urge our people, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, to hold those seeking political office accountable.

“Do not assess political aspirants based on ethnicity, religion or other primordial considerations. Look at their competence, their character and their commitment to public service.

“Ask yourselves what they have done, what they can do and whether they genuinely have the interest of the people at heart,” he said.

According to the governor, good governance should be measured by its impact on the lives of citizens rather than the personal or political interests of those in power.

“Governance is about improving the lives of the people. Those entrusted with public office must always put the interest of the citizens above their personal interests or political interests.

“That is the essence of leadership and that is what our people deserve,” Makinde said.

The governor assured residents that his administration would remain focused on delivering good governance and completing its programmes during the remaining period of his tenure.

He said the government would concentrate on consolidating its achievements and implementing projects that would have a direct impact on the people.

“Our remaining period in office will be dedicated to consolidating the achievements we have recorded so far and delivering more impactful projects and programmes for the benefit of our people across the state,” he said.

Makinde added that his administration would continue to make decisions aimed at promoting development, peace and prosperity in the state until the end of his tenure.

“Until the expiration of this administration, we will continue to make decisions and take actions that will promote development, peace and prosperity in Oyo.

“We will continue to work for the people and ensure that the resources entrusted to us are used for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Makinde also expressed appreciation to the people of Oyo State for their support and confidence in his administration over the past eight years.

He particularly commended the Muslim community for its partnership and contributions to the peace, stability and development of the state.

“I want to appreciate the people of Oyo for the confidence and support you have given this administration over the last eight years. We do not take that support for granted.

“I also want to sincerely appreciate the Muslim community for your partnership and your contributions to the growth and stability of our state. Your support has been important to the progress we have made,” the governor said.

He assured the people that his administration would continue to promote inclusiveness and ensure that every segment of Oyo State had a sense of belonging in governance.