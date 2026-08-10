‘Stop Abusing Me, Tell Oyo People What You Want To Do Differently’ – Makinde Fires Governorship Contestants

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has warned politicians jostling to contest the 2027 governorship position in the state to stop abusing him and focus on telling the residents their manifestoes.

Naija News reports that Makinde’s remark comes after popular broadcaster and Accord governorship candidate, Oriyomi Hamzat, spoke about his role in Makinde’s emergence in politics.

However, Makinde, while speaking at a programme in Ibadan, the state capital, on Monday, said rather than abusing him or dwelling on what his administration had failed to accomplish, those seeking to be his successor should tell the people of Oyo State what they intended to do differently if elected.

Makinde said he will not be on the ballot in the 2027 governorship election, stressing that the people of Oyo have allowed him to serve them.

He said, “I have seen a few people going around saying they want to become governor. I saw another one that they showed me yesterday saying he was the one who brought me into politics. Some even said I didn’t do some things.

“I am not the one contesting for governor. The people of Oyo State have given me the opportunity to serve them. Go and tell them what you want to do differently. Stop abusing Seyi Makinde.

“Abuse Bimbo and his followers. You guys should abuse yourselves. I’m not in the league to contest for governor again. Why is it that Seyi Makinde did not do some things? Is that the message you are passing around as campaign? I have done my bit.”

Makinde also urged the electorate to demand accountability from all the governorship contestants and ask them to explain how they would improve on his administration’s achievements and address areas where it fell short.

He added, “So next time when people come to talk to you, tell them that it is where we couldn’t finish that they want to continue, and sort those things out.

“So that every mistake that we have made, they will correct it in the best interest of the people of Oyo State.”