Justine Madugu Blames Poor Finishing As Super Falcons Crash Out Of WAFCON

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has blamed his side’s poor finishing for their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria were knocked out after Myriam Nyadjou’s 19th-minute free-kick settled the contest at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca on Sunday night, August 9.

The Super Falcons created several chances but were unable to find the equaliser, with Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina producing a series of impressive saves to preserve her side’s lead.

“It was not our intention to lose. If we had been more clinical, the game could have been different.” Madugu said after the game.

Madugu also praised Cameroon for their defensive display and their ability to protect the early advantage. The Indomitable Lionesses will now face hosts Morocco in the semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday, while their progress has also secured a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I like to give Cameroon credit. They did not qualify initially but came in as one of the best ranked teams,” added Madugu.

“They came first in their group, winning their two games and drawing against Cape Verde, in a match that did not matter as far as position is concerned.

“Today, they did the best they could and defended very well, but we created a lot of chances. If we had converted our chances, the result would have been different.”

Nigeria still have a route to the 2027 World Cup. The Super Falcons will face Banyana Banyana of South Africa in a play-in match, with a World Cup place at stake.