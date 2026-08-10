Key ISWAP Commander, Eight Others Killed As Air Force Bombs Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed nine fighters belonging to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), including a notorious top commander, during an airstrike inside the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The Air Force disclosed that the top commander, identified as Abu Khalid Al Muhajir, was heavily involved in facilitating safe movement and providing special security escorts for senior leadership members of the terrorist group.

Naija News understands that the successful military operation was executed on Saturday, August 8, 2026, following actionable intelligence regarding the movements and gatherings of suspected terrorists inside the forest enclave.

The Director of Public Relations and Information at the NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed the development in an official statement issued on Sunday.

Explaining how the operation unfolded, Air Commodore Ejodame revealed that a drone, officially known as a Remotely Piloted Aircraft, was sent into the sky to carry out sustained aerial surveillance, monitoring, and tracking over the area.

He noted that air force operators closely monitored the movement of the armed men as they headed toward a hidden location before launching a direct, targeted strike.

“The successful operation, conducted on Saturday, 8 August 2026, followed credible intelligence on the activities and movement of suspected terrorists within the Sambisa Forest area. Acting on the intelligence, the NAF deployed a Remotely Piloted Aircraft to conduct persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, enabling the identification and tracking of a group of terrorists as they moved towards a suspected hideout,” Ejodame said.

He added, “Following positive identification and confirmation of the target, the NAF aircraft conducted a precision engagement on the location. Subsequent battle damage assessment indicated significant effects on the targeted compound, with several terrorists neutralised.”

The NAF spokesperson further stated that feedback from intelligence sources confirmed that nine ISWAP fighters were killed on the spot, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the heavy bomb blast.

Highlighting the importance of eliminating Abu Khalid Al Muhajir, the Air Force noted that his death is a massive blow to the internal network and movement of the terrorist organisation.

According to military reports, Al Muhajir was a trusted strategist who possessed detailed knowledge of secret forest paths, rough terrains, and tactical routes connecting major terrorist camps across the Sambisa Forest and nearby communities.

The statement also disclosed that some of the terrorists hit during the strike were linked to a recent deadly ambush against Nigerian troops along the Bita-Yamtage axis in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The military maintained that destroying the hideout will severely disrupt ISWAP’s ability to protect its top leaders, move high-value personnel, and coordinate attacks across the North-East region.

Reaffirming its commitment to restoring peace in the region, the Air Force stated that it will keep using intelligence-backed air attacks alongside ground troops to weaken terrorist networks, block their movements, and safeguard local communities across the region.