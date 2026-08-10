IMSU: ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike Eight Months After FG Deal

Academic activities were thrown into jeopardy at the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, on Monday as the branch’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared a total and indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the 2025 welfare agreement signed with the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the union announced the immediate shutdown of lectures and academic services during a press conference held within the university campus in Owerri on Monday, August 10, 2026.

According to the union, the drastic decision became unavoidable following the continuous failure of both the Imo State Government and the university management to implement the deal, which was officially signed on December 23, 2025, and meant to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Branch Chairman, Stephen Oguji, and Secretary, Lazarus Chikwendu, stated that despite issuing a formal 21-day ultimatum and engaging the management on multiple occasions, the state government offered no meaningful response.

Addressing journalists during the press conference, the IMSU ASUU leadership lamented that while several state-owned universities across the country have already started enjoying the enhanced welfare package, lecturers in IMSU have been left out in the cold.

Reading from the official statement, the union leaders noted that repeated calls from both national and zonal levels of ASUU fell on deaf ears in Imo State.

The union stated: “Recall that ASUU and FG on 23rd December, 2025 signed an agreement for enhanced welfare of Academic staff and for other conditions of service in public universities scheduled to take effect from 1st January, 2026.

“On this, ASUU addressed the media on May 11th, 2026 after Yola NEC. At the Zonal level, approximately six weeks ago, ASUU Owerri Zone addressed the media calling on Imo State government to implement the Agreement in IMSU.

“But unfortunately nearly eight months down the line nothing has changed in Imo State University. While implementation has commenced in some state-owned universities including those owned by Bauchi, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto states, it is saddening that such has not happened in IMSU despite repeated engagements with our university administration.”

The union added that its members followed all due procedures, including formal presentations to the management and a 21-day warning notice, yet no concrete action was taken.

Piles Of Unpaid Salaries, Promotion Arrears Since 2016

Highlighting a long list of unresolved grievances, the union expressed deep disappointment that lecturers who stayed dedicated to their duties were being treated with neglect, Naija News reports.

ASUU-IMSU specifically condemned the continuous inclusion of the university in the Treasury Single Account, describing it as a total destruction of university autonomy.

“With pains too, ASUU-IMSU regrets the continuous retention of IMSU in the Treasury Single Account, a complete erosion of university autonomy, non-payment of promotion arrears since 2016, non-payment of salaries of many of our members for several months, withholding of 21 months of check-off dues of the union, non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances since 2009 among many others,” the statement added.

The union recalled that these same pressing issues forced its members into a strike action in 2024, which was only suspended after the university management appealed and gave strong promises to resolve the crisis.

‘We Won’t Return Until Demands Are Fully Met’

Declaring the commencement of the industrial action, the union vowed that lecturers will not return to the classrooms until all aspects of the 2025 agreement and local arrears are completely implemented.

“ASUU-IMSU has therefore today, 10th August, 2026 embarked on a total and indefinite strike and vows never to return to work until the agreement is fully implemented. The union calls on the Government of Imo State as a matter of urgency to direct the immediate implementation of the 2025 ASUU-FGN Agreement in Imo State University. Continued delay serves no useful purpose and only heightens industrial tension,” the union declared.

ASUU-IMSU appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, parents, and student unions to intervene by pressing the State Governor, who serves as the Visitor to the University, to act immediately.

While reaffirming its readiness for constructive dialogue, the union warned that its patience should not be mistaken for weakness, stressing that lecturers can no longer endure poor working conditions while watching their rights denied.