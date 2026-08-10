‘I Have Never Slept With Another Woman Since I Married My Wife’ – Aregbesola

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has said he has remained faithful to his wife, Sherifat, since their marriage.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola made the remark while addressing party supporters at a recent ADC rally in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Speaking in Yoruba, the former Osun State governor linked his claim of marital fidelity to his religious conviction, saying it was part of a personal commitment he had made before God.

He said his devotion was solely to God and argued that only a few men could make a similar declaration.

Aregbesola told supporters that he had used his personal conduct as a basis for a prayer concerning the party’s political ambition in the state.

“Oh Lord my God, if you are the one I am serving, and I did not add any other thing to it. What I am about to say, only a few men can say it: Because of your fear, I never had any intimacy with another woman since I married my wife,” he said.

The former governor then expressed confidence in the ADC’s chances in the election.

“I told God that next June, we must do it at the Government House,” he added.

The Osun governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026. Incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) is seeking re-election.

He faces opposition from Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Najeem Folasayo Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), among other candidates.

Aregbesola, who once governed Osun on the APC platform, has been campaigning for the ADC ahead of the poll.