How Super Falcons Of Nigeria Can Qualify For 2026 World Cup Despite WAFCON Exit

The Super Falcons of Nigeria still have a route to the 2027 Women’s World Cup despite their quarter-final elimination from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Naija News reports that the 10-time African champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon on Sunday, missing out on one of Africa’s four automatic tickets to next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

An early goal proved enough for the Indomitable Lionesses to send Justine Madugu’s side out of the competition and secure their place in the semi-finals.

However, Nigeria’s World Cup hopes are not over. The Super Falcons will enter the continental play-offs alongside the other three losing quarter-finalists, South Africa, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

Nigeria will face South Africa on Thursday, with the winner claiming one of the two available continental play-off tickets.

The two teams that emerge from the African play-offs will then advance to FIFA’s global play-off tournament, where they will compete for the final World Cup places.

FIFA explained the qualification process on its website as follows: “The first phase of the Play-Off Tournament will take place in November and December 2026 at a centralised venue featuring six teams ranked based on the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking before the play-off draw. There will be two teams from the AFC, two from CAF, one from CONMEBOL and one from the OFC. Using a format which will be confirmed at a later date, two teams will qualify for the final play-off phase.”

“The final play-off phase will be played in a centralised location in February 2027, where the two qualifiers from the first phase will be joined by two teams from Concacaf, one from CONMEBOL and one from UEFA. The six teams will be drawn into three paths, with a direct knockout match to determine the final three teams qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. Teams from the same confederation will not be permitted to be drawn in the same pathway.”

Only three teams from the global play-off process will eventually secure places at the World Cup in Brazil.

That leaves the Super Falcons with little margin for error as they attempt to preserve their remarkable record of appearing at every edition of the Women’s World Cup since the competition began in 1991.

Nigeria reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 World Cup before losing to eventual finalists England on penalties.