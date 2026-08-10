Germany Deports 137 Nigerians

Germany deported at least 137 Nigerian citizens in five documented chartered operations between February and June 2026, according to reports monitored by migration advocacy groups.

The figures showed that 27 Nigerians were deported in February, while Germany accounted directly for 37 Nigerians returned in a joint European operation involving 50 deportees in March.

Another 24 Nigerians were deported in April, 23 in May and 26 in June.

The data, contained in reports monitored by the DERS Team and Refugees4refugees.org, indicate a growing reliance on chartered flights for the enforcement of migration decisions involving Nigerians.

On February 18, 2026, 27 Nigerians arrived at the Lagos Cargo Airport following a deportation operation from Germany.

According to Refugees4refugees.org, the flight was operated by World2fly and departed Stuttgart before landing in Lagos shortly before 2pm.

The report said 26 of the deportees were removed directly from Germany, while one person was transferred from Slovakia to join the flight.

It further alleged that some of those deported had serious health challenges, while others had lived and worked in Germany for several years.

One case cited involved a single mother and her three children, who were reportedly deported from the Sindelfingen area of Stuttgart despite having documents relating to their residence status.

The family was said to have later returned to Germany after local immigration authorities reportedly acknowledged that the removal had been carried out in error.

Rights Groups Raise Welfare Concerns

The DERS Team alleged that Nigerian government agencies were not present to receive the deportees when they arrived in Lagos.

According to the group, some returnees were transported away from the airport without adequate assistance.

The February operation also coincided with Nigeria’s participation in preparations for the Voluntary National Review of the Global Compact for Migration ahead of the 2026 International Migration Review Forum in New York.

Migration rights advocates have continued to call for stronger safeguards during deportation exercises, particularly for minors, people with medical conditions and other vulnerable persons.

On March 10, another 50 people were deported to Nigeria in a joint European operation coordinated by Germany alongside Spain, Austria and Belgium.

Germany accounted directly for 37 of those deported.

The operation was described in the reports as the largest single deportation involving Nigerians within the three-year period reviewed.

A further 24 Nigerians, including women and a minor, were deported on April 9 on a chartered flight from Frankfurt organised with the involvement of Frontex and German authorities.

Another 23 Nigerians were returned to the country in May. On June 17, a further batch of 26 Nigerians arrived in Lagos following another chartered deportation operation.

Taken together, the five documented flights brought the total number of Nigerians deported between February and June 2026 to at least 137.

The figures underline the continued use of coordinated charter flights by European countries to return migrants whose applications to remain have been rejected or whose legal status no longer permits residence.

Migration rights groups have argued that enforcement of deportation decisions should be accompanied by proper legal safeguards, welfare support and mechanisms to prevent wrongful removals.

They have also urged authorities to pay greater attention to the circumstances of vulnerable migrants before deportation decisions are carried out.