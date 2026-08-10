Chad Announces Visa-free Entry For Nigerians, Other Africans

The Republic of Chad has announced that citizens of all African countries will be allowed to enter the country without visas from January 1, 2027.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby said the policy was designed to promote African integration and make the free movement of people and goods across the continent more practical.

The decision places Chad among a growing number of African countries adopting continent-wide visa-free entry policies.

Déby said removing visa restrictions would strengthen ties among African countries and encourage greater movement across national borders.

According to him, the policy reflects Chad’s commitment to the broader goal of African unity and regional integration.

The move is also expected to make travel easier for African tourists, businesspeople and other visitors entering the Central African country.

With the announcement, Chad becomes the eighth African country reported to have introduced a blanket visa-free policy for African nationals.

Other countries that have adopted similar arrangements include Benin Republic, The Gambia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Ghana, Kenya and Togo.

Togo announced in May that African nationals holding valid passports could enter the country without obtaining visas.