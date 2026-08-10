Benue House Of Assembly Leader Dumps APC For PDP

The Majority Leader of the Benue State House of Assembly, Thomas Dugeri, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Dugeri, who represents Kwande West State Constituency in the assembly, was formally welcomed into the PDP by former Benue State Governor and party leader, Samuel Ortom, in Abuja.

According to Leadership, the lawmaker’s reception took place at Ortom’s residence when he met with the former governor for the first time since announcing his decision to leave the APC.

Dugeri was introduced to Ortom by the Benue State PDP Deputy Chairman, Adzua Ashongo, in the presence of other party members and supporters.

The lawmaker expressed appreciation to Ortom and other PDP leaders for accepting him and his supporters into the party.

He also thanked PDP members across Kwande and other parts of the state for the warm reception they had received since joining the opposition party.

Dugeri said he was ready to work with the leadership and members of the PDP to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He added that his decision to join the PDP was driven by his desire to work with party leaders and other stakeholders towards achieving its political goals.

While receiving the lawmaker, Ortom welcomed Dugeri and his supporters, assuring them that they would be treated fairly alongside existing members of the party.

The former governor said the PDP remained open to people willing to contribute to its growth, adding that both old and new members had responsibilities in rebuilding the party.

Ortom called on Dugeri and other PDP members to work together and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections, as the opposition party seeks to return to power in Benue State.