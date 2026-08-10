Babachir Lawal Threatens Legal Action Against ADC Over Adamawa Candidate substitution

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has threatened to challenge the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in court over the alleged substitution of its governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

Lawal accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the leadership of the ADC of disregarding due process in the replacement of Engr. Umar Suleiman, whom he said emerged from the party’s governorship primary.

He made the allegation on Monday following confirmation that the party had replaced Suleiman with Tukur Moddibo ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The former SGF warned that the development could hurt the party’s electoral chances in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists, Lawal maintained that Suleiman was properly nominated during the ADC primary before being replaced.

He alleged that the substitution was carried out unlawfully and without regard for the party’s internal rules and the relevant electoral laws.

According to him, the decision reflected what he described as contempt for the rule of law and due process.

Lawal said he was prepared to test the legality of the action in court.

Lawal said, “Clearly, this unlawful substitution which violates the Electoral Act 2026, the ADC Constitution, and the ADC Primary Elections Guidelines will be tested in the courts.

“And certainly, the unlawful act will fail woefully. Atiku’s contempt for rule of law will cost ADC victory in the Adamawa Governorship Election in 2027”.

“Engr Umar Suleiman, a Kilba Muslim from Hong Local Government Area had won the ADC party primaries in a landslide and the expectation was that the National Headquarters of the party will submit his name as the party’s candidate in the general elections.

“But what started as a rumor that Atiku preferred one of his kinsmen, Tukur Moddibo, a Fulani Muslim from Fufore Local Government as his preferred ADC gubernatorial candidate simply on account of his being of the Fulani ethnic stock has become a reality

“The rumor has now transmitted in to reality; it is Tukur Moddibo’s name that was uploaded. Contrary to common sense, equity, and justice, the ADC’s National leadership has succumbed to uncommon pressure from Atiku and some of his likes and replaced Engr Umar Suleiman with Tukur Moddibo in a move that is devoid of logic and justice.

“For those who were initially skeptical of my earlier characterization of the danger that a possible Atiku presidency would pose to us non-Fulani, non-moslems especially those from Northern Nigeria, the validation is now out in the open”.

“But shocked as we all are by this brazen exhibition of injustice targeted largely at the aboriginal ethnic nationalities of Adamawa State, we are not without equally good options.

“We have suspected all along that this game plan is to open a pathway to victory for the APC candidate Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Galadima, a prince of the Adamawa Emirate who will be a more pliable governor in the hands of Atiku and the Emirate Council that we know is embittered by the restoration of the Chiefdoms and Emirates of the aboriginal tribes and ethnic nationalities of the state by the government of Alhaji Umar Fintiri.

“We know fully well that some leading Fulani elites and title holders of the Emirate have sworn to frustrate or at worse, totally abrogate the new Emirates and Chiefdoms because to them, their existence diminish the hitherto vast, oppressive Adamawa Emirate Council of Atiku and one of his sons are senior title holders.

“The plan is to consolidate the powers of the state government and the Adamawa Emirate Council into a single oppressive power centre that excludes the aboriginal peoples of the state.

“It is still a wonder to me how this perennial loser presidential candidate of the ADC was able to arm-twist the National Leadership of ADC into being willing tools in a plan that will make the party to loss a governorship election that it was set to win in Adamawa State just to satisfy the hegemonic, tribal, and religious ego of just one person.

“The Adamawa masses trust God that both the ADC and APC will loss the gubernatorial elections in the State. This is so because the aboriginal ethnic nationalities of the State have several other options to choose from and this they will.

“At the State level, there are viable options in the other political parties who are fielding some serious and competent candidates in the gubernatorial election. At the presidential level, options include candidates from either the APC or NDC but certainly not from the ADC.

“Because the ADC in the State has decided to go hang itself in choosing to please this religious and tribal hegemonist, the 2027 general elections in the state will be “to your house o Israel” in which every voter will have to answer his father’s ancestral name.

“Therefore, in Adamawa State, in the 2027 elections, the ADC and APC gubernatorial candidates might as well not be on the ballot.”