Crisis Deepens As Ba Shuwa Reportedly Orders Execution Of Four ISWAP Leaders

The leadership crisis within the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly deepened following the execution of four members of the group’s Shura Council.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, citing intelligence sources, said the four senior members were executed at the group’s Kwatan Dila enclave on Wednesday, August 6.

They had reportedly been arrested by ISWAP fighters the previous week amid an ongoing leadership dispute within the organisation.

The identities of the four men and the specific allegations that led to their detention and execution had not been independently confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

According to the intelligence report, a senior ISWAP commander identified as Ba Shuwa allegedly ordered or supervised the executions.

The development is believed to have heightened existing tensions among senior commanders operating across the Lake Chad region.

Sources said the killings could be part of an internal purge as rival elements within the organisation struggle for control and influence.

The Shura Council occupies an important position in ISWAP’s internal structure and is involved in decisions concerning leadership, military operations, administration and resource management.

The reported removal of four members could therefore have significant consequences for the group’s command structure and internal cohesion.

Security assessments suggest that other commanders may interpret the executions as evidence of a wider purge, potentially deepening mistrust within the organisation.

The reported executions come amid sustained Nigerian military operations against ISWAP fighters, commanders and logistics networks across the Lake Chad axis.

Security agencies are said to be monitoring the internal crisis closely to determine whether the divisions could weaken the group further.

The situation could also create opportunities for security forces to encourage defections, obtain intelligence and disrupt support networks linked to the insurgents.