‘Assault On Public Trust’ – Atiku Questions Tinubu Over Alleged $20 Billion Chagoury-linked Deals

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explain questions reportedly raised by The Economist over projects valued at about $20 billion and linked to businessman Gilbert Chagoury, a longtime associate of the President.

Naija News reports that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the reported concerns had moved questions about the administration’s procurement practices beyond domestic politics and into what he described as an international credibility issue.

He spoke in a statement issued on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

“At prevailing exchange rates, $20 billion is approximately ₦27 trillion. Nigerians deserve to know how projects of such staggering value became concentrated around businesses linked to one man who happens to be a close associate of the President,” Atiku said.

“This is not pocket change. This is an amount approaching the scale of entire national budgets.”

The former vice president said the Presidency should address specific questions relating to how the projects were awarded, whether competitive bidding took place and what tax incentives or concessions may have been granted.

“The questions are simple: Who awarded these contracts? Were they competitively tendered? What tax concessions, waivers or privileges were granted? Who are the ultimate beneficial owners?” he asked.

Atiku also questioned why businesses connected to the same presidential associate repeatedly appeared in relation to major projects.

He said such concerns could not simply be dismissed as opposition criticism.

“The Economist is not an opposition party. It is not on the ballot in 2027. The President should answer the questions it has raised,” he said.

Atiku argued that the controversy was particularly sensitive at a time Nigerians were dealing with higher taxes, rising living costs and other economic pressures.

“You cannot preach sacrifice to hungry Nigerians while questions hang over ₦27 trillion worth of projects linked to your friend,” he said.

“That is not reform. It is an assault on public trust.”

The ADC presidential candidate called on the Federal Government to make public the procurement records, ownership structures, tax concessions and other relevant documents associated with the projects.

According to him, doing so would help address concerns about possible conflicts of interest and political influence in the award of major contracts.

The former vice president maintained that the administration owed Nigerians a detailed explanation rather than political rebuttals from presidential aides.

He said questions about the ownership and procurement process surrounding projects of such scale should be answered with documentary evidence.

“Nigeria is a republic, not a friends-and-family investment portfolio,” Atiku said.

“₦27 trillion demands answers. President Tinubu must provide them.”