APC Beats INEC Deadline, Completes Upload Of 2027 Candidates

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has announced that the party has completed the upload of its candidates for all elective positions in the 2027 general elections on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yilwatda said the exercise, covering candidates from the state Houses of Assembly to the presidential election, was completed within INEC’s original deadline.

He disclosed this at the weekend in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

According to the APC chairman, the exercise involved coordination among the party’s national secretariat, state chapters, candidates and election management teams across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Yilwatda said completing the submission process on schedule demonstrated the party’s organisational strength and preparedness for the 2027 elections.

“The APC has once again demonstrated that we are prepared for the responsibility of governing Nigeria,” he said.

“We did not wait until the last minute. We planned ahead, coordinated our structures and ensured that our candidates were successfully uploaded before the expiration of the original deadline.”

He added, “This is what organisation, discipline and responsible political leadership mean.”

INEC had initially fixed Saturday, August 8, as the deadline for the submission of candidates for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The commission subsequently extended the deadline to Tuesday, August 11, following requests by some political parties for additional time.

Yilwatda said the successful completion of the candidate upload would allow the party to concentrate on other areas of preparation for the elections.

He listed campaign coordination, voter mobilisation, candidate engagement, grassroots organisation and policy communication as some of the party’s next priorities.

The APC chairman argued that the scale of the 2027 elections required political parties to demonstrate strong internal systems and effective nationwide coordination.

He urged Nigerians to assess political parties not only by their campaign promises but also by their ability to organise, comply with electoral regulations and manage their structures.

Yilwatda praised members of the APC National Working Committee, state executives, candidates and election management teams who participated in the submission exercise.

“The work has only begun. Completing the upload ahead of schedule gives us confidence, but it also places a greater responsibility on us,” he said.

“We must remain united, disciplined and focused.”