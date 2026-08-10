Abe-Led Panel Begins High-Stakes Talks Between Fubara, Wike Camps

The Magnus Abe-led reconciliation committee of the Rainbow Coalition, set up to reconcile Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his supporters with members of the coalition, has commenced its meetings.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, during his monthly media chat in Abuja last Wednesday, disclosed that the coalition would meet with the governor.

Pictures from the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday showed that the committee had begun reconciliation talks.

Those present at the meeting as allies of the FCT minister included Dr Samuel Nwanosike, Amb. Desmond Akawor and a member of the House of Representatives, Kelechi Nwogu, among others.

Representing Fubara’s camp was a former Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosiki Gogo-Jaja.

Also present was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election, Kingsley Chinda.

The two camps comprise 13 members, including Abe, who chairs the Rainbow Coalition reconciliation committee.

Details of the meeting were not made public as of the time of filing this report.

However, a source told Punch that the meeting was restricted to members of the committee selected to participate in the reconciliation process.

Recall that Fubara recently said at a public function that he had returned to his “political family” and openly declared his support for the APC governorship candidate, Chinda.

He also urged his supporters to join the Rainbow Coalition and support Chinda ahead of the 2027 general elections.