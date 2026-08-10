2027: ‘We Will Bring The Battle To Your Bedroom’ – Wike’s Loyalist Threatens Amaechi

Former Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Samuel Okechukwu Nwanosike, popularly known as Ishi Nwanosike, has threatened the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Nwanosike, a loyalist of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a video making the rounds online, said it will be difficult for Amaechi to win the forthcoming general election in Rivers State.

Nwanosike claimed that the people of Ikwerre had derived little benefit from Amaechi despite the former governor having occupied several political positions over the past two decades.

According to him, the political battle ahead of the 2027 elections in Rivers State would go beyond the streets, warning that the contest would be taken to the former governor’s bedroom.

He said, “Amaechi was in the House of Assembly two times, Ikwerre people supported him to be governor two times, and he was a minister for two tenures.

“Instead of helping the Ikwerre people, he decided to destroy even his friends. Yet he believes that it’s only him that is from the Ikwerre Local Government.

“We are here to tell the world and his political faction that until the Supreme Court decides which faction of the ADC is to be recognized by INEC, they should not bother coming home. E go red.

“We will bring the battle to their bedroom not the street.”