2027: Makinde Holds Strategic Meeting With S/West APM Governorship Candidates

Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, on Monday met with the party’s governorship candidates from the South-West as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News understands that the meeting was said to have focused on strengthening the party’s structures and coordinating grassroots mobilisation across the geopolitical zone.

Among those reportedly present were the APM governorship candidates, Bimbo Adekanmbi of Oyo State, Prince Laja Adeoye of Lagos State, Rotimi Babajide of Ogun State, as well as the party’s candidate in Osun State.

A source familiar with the meeting told The Nation discussions centred on developing a coordinated campaign strategy capable of expanding the party’s electoral strength across the region.

According to the source, particular attention was given to Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states, with the party seeking to establish strong structures capable of delivering votes during the elections.

The source said the meeting also considered ways of deepening grassroots engagement and ensuring closer coordination between Makinde’s presidential campaign and the governorship campaigns in the zone.

Beyond the South-West, the APM is also reportedly working on plans to strengthen its presence in other parts of the country as part of a broader national mobilisation strategy.

Makinde emerged as the APM presidential candidate after securing the party’s ticket during its presidential primary in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In his acceptance speech, the governor pledged to pursue reforms aimed at restoring public confidence and addressing challenges confronting critical sectors of the economy.

He identified oil and gas, agriculture and broader economic reforms among areas that would receive attention under his proposed administration.

Makinde had earlier declared his presidential ambition on the APM platform in May 2026.

His movement to the party followed internal disputes and legal challenges within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he had been a prominent figure.