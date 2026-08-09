‘You’re Asking Me Who Knows Nothing About Marriage To Advise Peller, Jarvis’ – Frank Edoho

Veteran television host, Frank Edoho, has asserted that he knows nothing about marriage.

Naija News reports that Edoho made the remark during the wedding ceremony of Nigerian TikTokers, Jarvis and Peller, on Saturday, which attracted several high-profile guests.

During the event, the media personality was asked to offer words of advice to the new couple.

However, Frank Edoho politely declined, choosing to extend his best wishes to the couple instead of marriage advice.

He said, “You’re asking me, who knows nothing about marriage, to advise the couple? I am going to give my wishes instead.

“I wish Peller the happiest of life, the best of blessings and the utmost of peace.”

The former ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Nigeria’ host has been married twice.

Edoho’s most recent marriage, to Sandra, ended in a highly publicised separation following allegations of infidelity.

In other news, Frank Edoho recently shared a funny experience involving his son’s casual way of addressing him, saying the younger generation has a different approach to respect and communication compared to the past.

Edoho spoke about the issue on the Eden Oasis YouTube channel on Monday, August 3, 2026, where he talked about parenting, family relationships and the differences between generations.

The former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire explained that his son, who belongs to the Gen Z generation, sometimes greets him with informal words like “dude,” a style he said would not have been accepted when he was growing up.

He revealed that he often corrects his son whenever he uses the term, although their exchanges are usually playful.