Wike Obsessed With Bode George; ‘Lagos No Be Rivers’ – PDP

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his latest remarks against former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George.

The party accused Wike of being overly preoccupied with George and urged him to concentrate on his responsibilities as FCT minister rather than interfere in Lagos politics.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Christopher Odianarewo, the Lagos PDP said Wike’s comments raised more questions than answers.

“Quite frankly, your latest outburst raises more questions than it answers and further exposes the depth of your obsession with Chief Olabode George,” the party said.

The party rejected Wike’s claim that he blocked George from becoming national chairman of the PDP.

It said George legitimately sought the position within the provisions of the party’s constitution but later stepped aside in the interest of unity and fairness.

“High Chief Olabode George once expressed his legitimate aspiration to lead our great party at the national level. He did so openly, legitimately and within the provisions of the PDP constitution,” the statement read.

The party added that George withdrew when it became necessary to protect party stability.

“He did not need Nyesom Wike to teach him sacrifice,” it said.

The Lagos PDP consequently questioned Wike’s assertion that he and others prevented George from securing the position.

“Who appointed you the owner of the PDP?” it asked.

“And who gave you the authority to determine which legitimate aspiration of a party member should live or die?”

The PDP also referred to Wike’s disclosure that he visited George at his Abuja residence after the convention in an attempt to reconcile with him.

According to the party, the visit contradicted Wike’s current portrayal of George as politically irrelevant.

“Why did you need to go to his residence to appease a man you now describe as politically irrelevant and without value?” the statement asked.

“If he was truly the ‘failed politician’ you now portray him to be, why were you, as a sitting governor, personally visiting his home?”

The party argued that the visit demonstrated that Wike once acknowledged George’s political stature and influence.

The party also challenged Wike’s attempt to judge George’s political relevance using election results from polling units associated with him.

It described the argument as simplistic and insisted that political influence could not be measured solely by the votes recorded in one polling unit.

“Leadership is bigger than a polling unit. Political history is bigger than a polling unit,” it said.

“And the contributions of Chief Olabode George to the PDP and Lagos politics cannot be erased by manipulating isolated election figures.”

The party further maintained that the PDP had recorded electoral successes in Lagos after 1999, including winning seats in the House of Representatives, Lagos State House of Assembly and local government councils.

It accused Wike of presenting what it described as a selective version of the party’s electoral history.

The Lagos PDP also responded to Wike’s reference to party chieftain Deji Doherty.

It said if Wike wanted to present Doherty as a major political force in Lagos, he should equally subject him to the same polling-unit test used against George.

“Perhaps you should first ask him to also demonstrate his electoral strength at his own polling unit before presenting him as the political saviour of Lagos PDP,” the party said.

It added that Lagos voters could distinguish between genuine political structures and what it described as “television theatrics.”

The party concluded by urging Wike to stay out of Lagos PDP affairs and focus on his ministerial responsibilities in Abuja.

“You have a full-time responsibility in Abuja. Lagos has its political affairs,” it said.

The PDP maintained that George did not require Wike’s approval to remain active in politics or contribute to national discourse.

“If you disagree with him politically, that is your democratic right,” it added.

“But repeatedly attacking his character, diminishing his contributions and boasting that you ‘blocked’ his political aspiration does not make you bigger than him.”

“Face your work in Abuja and leave Lagos alone.

“You cannot impose your Rivers political mentality on Lagos. Lagos no be Rivers.”