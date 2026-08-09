Umahi Bans Motorcycles, Tricycles, Hawkers On Lagos-Calabar Highway

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed concern over certain activities along sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, particularly the removal of construction materials and illegal occupation of the highway.

He directed the Works Controller in Lagos to ensure that motorcycles, tricycles, hawkers and other unauthorised activities were kept off the coastal highway.

Naija News reports that Umahi spoke on Sunday during a press conference and stakeholders’ engagement on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, where he also flagged off repair works on the Eko Bridge and Marine Bridge in Lagos.

“We have had very terrible, unpatriotic elements removing the blocks, breaking the fence, removing the rods and treading on the highway. This must stop.

“Their job is that no keke on the coastal highway, no motorcycle on the coastal highway, and no loitering. There is no superhighway all over the country where you see people loitering.

“Last night, we were there with the National Assembly members by 11 pm; people were sleeping on the coastal highway. It must stop. No hawking, no occupation illegally along the entire coast,” Umahi said.

Umahi also called on the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to strengthen its protection of strategic national infrastructure.

He disclosed that the Ministry had opened its ongoing projects to scrutiny by anti-corruption agencies.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is a 750-kilometre, 10-lane highway being developed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom states, before culminating in Cross River.

The Federal Government has repeatedly described the coastal highway as a major infrastructure project aimed at improving transportation, reducing pressure on existing road networks and opening up economic opportunities along the coastal corridor.