Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 9th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 9th August, 2026.

Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to create a window for individuals who allegedly stole public funds while in office to voluntarily return the money without facing prosecution.

Naija News reports that Kanu made this known while featuring on News Central TV’s 60 Minutes With Mr Kay.

The former governor of Abia State said Tinubu should give former Nigerian leaders accused of looting public funds two years to return their loot in exchange for amnesty.

Kalu further claimed that there are billions of Naira lying in many houses in Abuja, stressing that such returned funds would help boost the Nigerian economy.

He argued that money allegedly kept by former public officials in private residences was not contributing to the economy because it remained outside the formal banking system.

Military investigators probing the alleged September 2025 coup plot say suspects used WhatsApp and encrypted messaging app Zangi to coordinate communications tied to the case.

Retired Navy Captain, Erasmus Victor, told investigators that Army Colonel, Mohammed Ma’aji, introduced him to Zangi to communicate with Ma’aji and Lt Col Shamsuddeen Bappah.

Erasmus Victor and five others face 13 charges including treason at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as prosecutors push to admit contested extrajudicial statements.

Investigations into the alleged 2025 plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have revealed how some suspects allegedly relied on WhatsApp and a lesser-known privacy-focused messaging application, Zangi, for communication.

According to Premium Times, documents assembled by military investigators and filed as part of the proof of evidence in ongoing trials indicate that electronic communications have become an important part of efforts to reconstruct the alleged conspiracy and establish the roles allegedly played by individual suspects.

While WhatsApp is widely used in Nigeria, Zangi is less popular and promotes privacy and secure communication as some of its main features.

The company behind the application says communications are protected by end-to-end encryption and users’ communication histories are stored on their devices rather than its servers.

The platform also allows users to register without providing a mobile telephone number, instead assigning them a private Zangi number.

One of the defendants, retired Navy Captain Erasmus Victor, provided investigators with details about how the application allegedly became part of communications involving individuals linked to the alleged plot.

Victor is standing trial alongside five others at the Federal High Court in Abuja on 13 counts, including treason.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the interim report of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), describing it as inadequate and overly focused on limiting political damage.

The opposition party said the report failed to answer key questions about how the purported agency allegedly obtained office space within the Federal Secretariat, secured civil servants, received official recognition and appeared in the 2026 federal budget with a reported ₦1.3 billion provision.

In a statement issued to Naija News on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the findings reinforced its earlier demand for an independent investigation into the scandal.

The party recalled that it had previously opposed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to assign the investigation to the ICPC, arguing instead for an independent panel.

According to the ADC, the interim report appeared more interested in absolving government officials than explaining how the disputed council gained access to official processes.

It rejected suggestions that the incident could be explained merely as a failure of administrative procedures.

The ADC argued that the scale of the alleged operation raised questions about possible complicity or negligence within government institutions.

The opposition party also criticised the reported recommendation that the purported Director-General of the council, Adeniyi Adeyemi, be prosecuted.

It said the ICPC itself had described the investigation as ongoing, yet had already appeared to identify Adeyemi as the principal culprit.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has linked the lack of electricity to an increase in population and early bedtime in rural communities.

Naija News reports that Fayose made this statement on Friday in Abuja during a chat with ARISE Television after his inauguration as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) board.

Fayose said the absence of electricity in rural communities had limited nightlife activities and left couples with little choice but to remain at home at night, doubling the population.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain further argued that providing electricity to rural communities would encourage residents to stay out later, promote nightlife and create alternative forms of recreation.

He said, “Why you don’t address this issue of electricity? The people at that level have no alternative attraction. Nothing else matters to them. After 7 o’clock, it gets dark there.

“Everybody is engaging their wives. And the population simply becomes double. The simple problem is because there is lack of electricity.”

“People go to bed early. Their mind is simply prepared that, well, if this is the only available recreation, let me remain here.

“But when we address this electricity, there will be nightlife. There will be recreation outside your wife.”

A two-vehicle convoy of the lawmaker representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Donland Ojogo, was involved in a road accident on Saturday.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which occurred along the Ore-Ondo Road, reportedly involved a commercial bus that dangerously overtook the lawmaker’s vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle, causing panic and confusion among road users.

The federal lawmaker was said to be en route to Arogbo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area for a political l engagement when the accident happened.

According to TVC, while Ojogo did not sustain any serious injuries, some members of his entourage were affected in the crash.

Reacting to the incident, Ojogo expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and that of his team, noting that the situation could have been fatal if not for divine intervention.

He, however, blamed the driver of the commercial bus for the accident, accusing him of reckless driving and impatience on the highway.

According to him, “God took perfect control of the situation and prevented what could have turned into a tragic incident.”

Meanwhile, those who sustained injuries in the crash have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to drag the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, after mocking his uncle, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, over his dancing lifestyle.

Naija News recalls that Okpebholo, in a video which made the rounds online, was captured addressing supporters at a political gathering and criticising Adeleke’s leadership style.

Governor Okpebholo also urged his supporters not to vote for Adeleke in the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

According to him, Adeleke’s habit of dancing at official functions suggests he is disconnected from governance.

Okpebholo also urged voters to reject Adeleke despite any financial inducement.

He added, “If they bring money, chop that money from them but don’t vote for them.”

However, Davido, while speaking at a political rally in Osun State, said Okpebholo’s financial status has changed, and his voice is no longer shaking.

Davido further questioned if there is anything wrong with his uncle dancing.

He said, “Mr Monday Okpebholo, You don see small soney, your voice no dey shake again abi? You’re talking about my governor because be Dances. Is there anything wrong with dancing? You’re busy talking anyhow.”

Nigerian content creator Elizabeth Amadou, popularly known as Jarvis, has denied reports that she is pregnant for her husband, Peller, following recent speculation about her appearance.

Naija News reports that the rumours began circulating online after some social media users noticed that Jarvis’ face appeared fuller.

Some claimed that the change could be a sign of pregnancy and suggested that she and Peller may have brought forward their wedding plans because they were expecting a child.

Jarvis has now addressed the speculation, explaining that the change in her face is connected to a previous surgery she underwent.

The content creator made the clarification during a recent livestream while responding to comments about her appearance.

She explained that she had surgery on her jawline, which affected the way her face looks.

Jarvis also revealed that she may undergo another procedure in the future to improve the appearance of her face after completing her white wedding ceremony with Peller.

Jarvis previously underwent surgery in November 2024 to remove a painful tumour from her jawline.

The procedure was carried out after the condition caused her discomfort and became a major concern for the content creator.

Veteran Nigerian musician John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has recounted how he survived an alleged assassination attempt after armed men attacked his car and opened fire at him.

Showkey shared the account during an interview with The Podcast Network, where he also spoke about an earlier attack in which suspected assassins reportedly invaded his home and killed one of his workers.

According to the musician, the attack on his car happened about three months after the incident at his residence.

Naija News reports that he said he was driving when he noticed four men on motorcycles following him closely.

Showkey explained that he became suspicious of their movement and later drove into a filling station to buy fuel.

The four men reportedly followed him into the station and parked their motorcycles nearby.

He said the situation suddenly turned dangerous while a fuel attendant was attending to his vehicle.

The men allegedly brought out their guns and began shooting repeatedly at his car.

The musician said several bullets struck the vehicle and went through different parts of it, including the seats.

Faced with the attack, he decided to pretend that he had been killed in the shooting.

Showkey said one of the attackers moved closer to his vehicle, giving him an opportunity to react.

He reportedly pushed his car door open with force, knocking the gunman down before getting out of the vehicle.

He said he then confronted the attacker and continued fighting him until the man fel

Jorge Messi, father and longtime representative of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68.

The death was reported on Saturday by Spanish newspaper MARCA, citing Argentine media outlet Infobae.

Jorge reportedly died at about 10pm on Friday at a medical facility in Rosario, Argentina, following a prolonged illness.

He was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children – Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol.

Beyond being the father of one of football’s greatest players, Jorge played a central role in the development and management of Lionel Messi’s career from childhood.

Jorge was particularly instrumental in helping his son obtain treatment after the young footballer was diagnosed with a growth-related medical condition.

When efforts to secure the required treatment in Argentina proved difficult, he helped facilitate Messi’s move to Barcelona at the age of 13.

Jorge remained with his son in Spain during the challenging early period of the youngster’s European career, while other members of the family stayed in Rosario.

Messi later recalled the sacrifices his father made during those years.

Recalling a particularly difficult period, the football star said his father gave him the option of returning to Argentina.

Flying Eagles head coach Abdu Maikaba says Nigeria are determined to avenge their group-stage defeat to Burkina Faso when both sides meet in the final of the WAFU B U-20 Championship on Sunday, August 9.

The final of the 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship will be played at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm Nigerian time.

Burkina Faso defeated the Flying Eagles 2-0 in the group stage, handing Maikaba’s side a setback they will look to correct when the two teams meet again with the title at stake.

Victory will also secure qualification for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Ghana have already booked their place as the first WAFU B representative, leaving Nigeria and Burkina Faso to battle for the remaining ticket.

Maikaba believes the previous meeting will give his players useful insight into Burkina Faso’s approach ahead of the final.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.