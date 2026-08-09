2027 Presidency: SERAP Demands Asset Declaration From Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, Others

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the 19 presidential candidates announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission to publicly declare their assets and liabilities ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

SERAP also asked the candidates to disclose the assets and liabilities of their spouses and, where applicable, their unmarried children below the age of 18.

Naija News reports that the organisation made the demands in an open letter dated August 8, 2026, signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

It also called on the presidential candidates to disclose the legitimate sources of their significant assets and publicly reject vote-buying and electoral bribery before and during the election.

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Others Listed

The 19 presidential candidates listed by SERAP include President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC); Senator Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Donald Duke of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP); Okwori Ada Elizabeth Frederick of the National Democratic Party (NDP); Chukwu Anita Zugwai of the Young Progressive Party (YPP); Rufai Adekunle Omoaje of the Action Alliance (AA); and Adenuga Sunday of the Boot Party.

The list also includes Memeh Samuel of the Democratic Labour Alliance (DLA); Nwanyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); Okereke Sunday Chibuzor of the Labour Party (LP); Okereke Iken Esther of the National Rescue Movement; Abbas-Bin Aliyu of the Action Democratic Party; Dikwa Suleiman Mohammed of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); and Yusuf Kabiru of the Action Peoples Party (APP).

SERAP urged all the candidates to voluntarily go beyond the minimum requirements of the law by making their financial records available to the public.

The organisation said, “Candidates asking Nigerians to entrust them with enormous constitutional powers over public finances, natural resources, appointments and security institutions should be willing, before asking for their votes, to demonstrate that their personal financial affairs can withstand reasonable public scrutiny.”

It added, “Nigeria’s democracy belongs to its citizens. Votes must not be bought. Public office must not be treated as private property. Those seeking the highest public office must be willing to meet the highest standards of transparency, accountability and integrity.”

‘Go Beyond Bare Legal Minimum’

SERAP urged the candidates to “go beyond the bare legal minimum and voluntarily embrace higher standards of transparency, accountability and integrity in seeking Nigeria’s highest elected office.”

According to the organisation, the 2027 election provides an opportunity for presidential candidates to demonstrate that they are ready to treat public office as a responsibility rather than a personal possession.

“The 2027 presidential election presents an opportunity for political leaders to show that public office is a public trust. Candidates who voluntarily disclose their assets and reject vote-buying can show that they are prepared to uphold the transparency and accountability they promise to deliver if elected,” it said.

SERAP acknowledged that the Nigerian Constitution does not expressly require presidential candidates to publish their asset declarations before an election.

However, the organisation argued that the Constitution promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in public office.

“The Constitution already requires elected public officers, including the President, to declare their assets and liabilities,” SERAP said.

It cited Paragraph 11 of Part I of the Fifth Schedule, which requires public officers to declare their properties, assets and liabilities, including those belonging to their unmarried children below 18.

The organisation also referred to Section 140(1) of the Constitution, which requires a person elected President to make the prescribed declaration before assuming the functions of office.

SERAP therefore argued that presidential candidates could voluntarily disclose the information before the election to allow voters to examine their financial records before deciding who to support.

The organisation also raised concerns over the continued use of money, gifts and other inducements to influence voters during elections.

“We are also concerned about the persistent use of money, gifts and other inducements to influence voters. Vote-buying directly undermines the constitutional principle that sovereignty belongs to the people,” SERAP stated.

It cited Section 14(2)(a) of the Constitution, which provides that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria.

SERAP also referred to Section 125 of the Electoral Act 2026, which it said criminalises bribery and related conduct aimed at influencing voters or securing the election of a particular candidate.

The organisation urged the 19 presidential candidates to publicly commit themselves to rejecting vote-buying and electoral bribery.

It said such a commitment would help strengthen public confidence in the electoral process and demonstrate that the candidates were prepared to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability they would be expected to practise if elected.