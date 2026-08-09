Police Release Osun Commissioner After Ilesa Shooting

The Osun State Commissioner for Environment, Mayowa Adejoorin, has been released by the state police command after spending nearly 24 hours in custody over a shooting incident in Ilesa.

Naija News reports that Adejoorin was arrested on Saturday after gunfire erupted around the Isokun area of Ilesa during a street rally organised by the Ilesa West Local Government Area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At least three people were injured in the incident, including a 14-year-old boy identified as Tobi Ilesanmi.

The shooting has since triggered conflicting accounts from the APC and the Accord Party (A) over those responsible for the violence.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, in an interview with Punch on Saturday, said preliminary information available to the police indicated that the shooting involved suspected Amotekun operatives travelling in a vehicle with an official Osun State Government number plate.

“Three persons are confirmed injured, and they were taken to different hospitals. From the reports we have, they were shot at the rally scene. There was a rally in some part of Ilesa by the APC,” Ojelabi said.

According to him, participants at the rally noticed a vehicle with the number plate OSHA04 parked nearby before some persons identified as Amotekun personnel allegedly emerged and fired shots.

“The rally was on when they discovered a vehicle parked beside them bearing a particular plate number, OSHA04, and some people identified as Amotekun personnel came out of the car and shot sporadically, and everybody ran for safety,” he said.

Ojelabi added that some rally participants chased the suspected operatives, but one of them allegedly escaped after threatening pursuers with a knife.

Commissioner Intercepted By Police Team

The police spokesperson said operatives of the Intelligence Response Team deployed near the area responded to the incident.

He explained that while heading to the scene, the officers intercepted a white Lexus 350 carrying an Amotekun operative and another occupant later identified as Adejoorin.

Ojelabi said, “On intercepting the vehicle, they saw an Amotekun personnel in the vehicle. So they apprehended the vehicle, the personnel and one other person in the vehicle.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the other occupant is Honourable Mayowa Adejoorin.”

He said both men were taken to the command headquarters in Osogbo for questioning over their possible connection with the shooting.

The police also said four expended cartridges were recovered at the scene, while a pump-action gun was reportedly recovered from the Amotekun operative.

“So the investigation is ongoing,” Ojelabi added.

Head of the APC Campaign Council for Ilesa West, Folarin Fafowora, alleged that the violence broke out shortly before the rally ended.

He claimed that the Chief Whip of the Osun State House of Assembly, Wale Akerele, passed through the area shortly before gunshots were heard.

“We were almost rounding up when, suddenly, a car overtook us. The occupant of the car was the Chief Whip of the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Wale Akerele,” Fafowora said.

He alleged that gunfire subsequently caused panic among participants.

“From nowhere, they suddenly came out of the vehicle and started shooting. In fact, I had to hide to avoid being hit,” he said.

Accord Rejects APC Allegation

The spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, rejected the APC’s account and accused its members of being responsible for the violence.

Olajengbesi said, “The video of Ilesa shooting is all over the place. Members of the APC were shooting in the name of the rally, destroying properties that belong to the Accord members.

“They destroyed the Accord Party secretariat, and the videos are all over the place.”

The competing accounts have not been independently verified, while the police said investigation into the incident was continuing.

Giving an update on Sunday, Ojelabi confirmed that Adejoorin had been released from police custody.

“The commissioner has been released. He was released today,” the police spokesperson said.

He, however, said he could not immediately confirm whether the Amotekun operative arrested alongside the commissioner had also regained his freedom.

“But the Amotekun that was arrested with him, I can’t confirm his release yet because I am still gathering my facts,” Ojelabi added.