Osun 2026: Oyinlola, PDP Faction Endorse APC Candidate, Oyebamiji

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, led by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the group, associated with the Saminu Turaki-led faction of the PDP, mobilised its members and supporters from across the 30 local government areas of the state to declare their support for Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO.

The endorsement was made at the WOCDIF Event Centre in Osogbo, where several prominent politicians, including former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Fatai Akinbade, attended the event.

Akinbade, who served as Secretary to the State Government under Oyinlola, was joined by a former PDP South-West Vice Chairman, Taju Oladipo, as well as other party leaders and former political office holders.

Addressing the gathering, Oyinlola stressed that members of the group remained members of the PDP despite their decision to support the APC candidate.

He said the decision was taken in what the group considered to be the best interest of Osun State.

“Let me begin by making one thing very clear: we remain members of the Peoples Democratic Party, the PDP. Our membership of the PDP is not in question.

“However, being members of a political party does not mean that we should abandon our conscience or the larger interest of the people we have served. Party loyalty is important, but the interest of Osun State must always come first.

“It is on this basis that we have resolved to officially declare our support for Mr Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC,” Oyinlola said.

The former governor said the group’s decision was informed by the need for a change in the direction of governance in the state.

Oyinlola Alleges Lack Of Inclusiveness

Oyinlola also criticised the present administration, alleging that political stakeholders had not been sufficiently carried along in the running of the state.

He recalled that members of the group had played a major role in supporting the emergence of the current administration on the platform of the PDP.

“We were among the major stakeholders who worked tirelessly towards the emergence of the present administration under the platform of the PDP.

“We believed in that project. We supported it. We mobilised our people for it. We invested our time, energy and political capital in it because we believed that it represented the aspirations of our people.

“Unfortunately, along the line, things began to fall apart. One of the major issues that have created this unfortunate situation, in our considered view, is the lack of inclusiveness in the governance of our state,” he said.

According to him, his political experience and that of other members of the group had enabled them to assess the situation in Osun.

“We believe strongly that no party or government can succeed sustainably when it does not carry its people and leaders along,” Oyinlola added.

‘Decision Not Abandonment Of PDP’

The former governor further appealed to members of the public not to interpret the endorsement as his departure from the PDP.

He said members of the group had a long history of contributing to the political and socio-economic development of Osun State.

“By the grace of God, I had the privilege of serving as Governor of Osun State for seven and a half years. Many of the distinguished leaders seated here today, as well as the majority of members of this convergence, have served our state in one capacity or another and have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Osun.

“We are therefore not newcomers to the political affairs of Osun State. We understand the history, we understand the struggles, and we understand the circumstances that brought us to where we are today.

“Let me repeat that our decision today should not be interpreted as an abandonment of the PDP,” he said.

Responding to the endorsement, Oyebamiji promised to run an inclusive administration if elected governor.

The APC candidate said the experience and wisdom of political stakeholders would be needed to successfully govern the state.

“Those seated here are Osun’s stakeholders. There is no way one will abandon your wisdom and experiences if he wants to succeed as governor.

“I am assuring you that we will not abandon anyone in the running of the state. We won’t restrict governance to just a family or a community,” Oyebamiji said.

Naija News understands that earlier, the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council, Wole Oke, urged members of the PDP faction to take the campaign to their various wards and polling units.

Oke asked them to mobilise their supporters and work for the victory of Oyebamiji in Saturday’s election.

He also assured the group that an APC-led government would promote inclusive governance and ensure that stakeholders across the state had a role to play in the administration of Osun.