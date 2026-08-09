Osun Election: INEC Suspends PVC Collection Ahead Of August 15 Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Osun State ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

The commission announced the decision in a statement issued on Saturday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Naija News reports.

According to INEC, the suspension will enable it to compile the data of downloaded PVCs and prepare the final statistics of voters who collected their cards ahead of the election.

The commission also announced that voters who applied to replace lost, damaged or defaced PVCs must print their downloadable cards on or before midnight on Sunday, August 9.

INEC explained that the PVC collection exercise began at the Registration Area level from July 22 to 28, 2026.

However, the exercise was extended to July 31 after voters complained about large crowds and difficulties at some collection centres.

The commission said, “The Registration Area collection was extended to July 31 following complaints about large crowds and difficulties encountered by voters at collection centres.”

It added that the exercise was subsequently moved to the local government level.

“The collection subsequently moved to the local government level and continued from August 1 to 7, 2026,” INEC stated.

The commission said the latest deadline would allow it to conclude the compilation of data needed to determine the final number of PVCs collected across the state.

Stolen PVCs Cannot Be Used – Says INEC

The Commission also disclosed that it had made replacement downloadable PVCs available to voters in Odo-Otin and Ife Central Local Government Areas.

The affected voters reportedly lost access to their cards after hoodlums invaded two PVC collection centres and carted away the cards.

The commission urged affected voters to obtain their replacement downloadable copies before the deadline.

INEC also reassured the public that the stolen PVCs could not be used to vote.

The electoral body appealed to eligible voters who had applied for replacement cards to take advantage of the window before it closes.

As preparations for the election enter the final stage, INEC reassured residents of the state that it was fully prepared for the governorship poll.

The commission promised to conduct a “free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election on August 15.”

The election is expected to be closely contested, with political parties and their candidates intensifying their campaigns ahead of the poll.

Meanwhile, INEC has approved an extension of the deadline for political parties to upload their lists of candidates for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for the February 2027 General Election.

Haruna disclosed that the deadline, which was originally scheduled to expire on Saturday, August 8, had been extended to Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

He said the extension followed appeals by political parties for more time to complete the submission process.

The commission urged the parties to make use of the additional period to complete the upload of their candidates’ details before the new deadline.