Osun Election: Accord Accuses APC Of Plotting To Hack INEC System

The Accord Party has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of allegedly bringing election hackers into Osogbo ahead of the governorship election.

Naija News understands that the allegation was contained in a statement issued by the Accord Party chairman in the state, Victor Akande.

Akande claimed that the alleged hackers were brought from Lagos and Abuja and were operating from a hotel in Osogbo.

Akande said, “The hackers were brought in from Lagos and Abuja, and they have set up an operational centre at the hotel. Their target is to compromise the INEC electronic system to input fake election results into the INEC server.

“The party called on the electoral commission to firm up its digital system and strengthen its ICT security in the face of cyber threats from the opposition APC.

“We also call on security agencies to raid the GMT Hotel and other illegal centres to stop the ongoing anti-democracy activities.”

According to him, the group was allegedly attempting to compromise the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s electronic systems.

The Accord Party called on INEC to strengthen its cyber security arrangements and urged security agencies to investigate the allegations.

However, the Osun APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, rejected the claims, describing them as false and politically motivated.

Olabisi said the party had no reason to manipulate the election and accused Accord of raising the allegation because it feared defeat.

He added that if Accord possessed credible evidence, it should submit it to the police rather than make public accusations.

“The allegation that our party is harbouring hackers in a particular hotel in Osogbo is false and without any foundation, and there is no basis for that. It is an attempt to lower the esteem of our party in the eyes of the right-thinking members of society. Our party does not need to rig any election before our candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, wins the election.

“It is the fear of losing the election that is haunting the Accord Party functionaries who are peddling the information. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of those peddling the rumour. There is nothing like that. If they are sure that we are harbouring any hacker, the right place for the Accord Party to go is the police,” Olabisi said.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on August 15.