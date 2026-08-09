Osun Commissioner Speaks After Arrest, Detention By Police

Osun State Commissioner for Environment, Mayowa Adejoorin, has narrated his experience following his arrest and overnight detention by the police over a shooting incident during a political procession in Ilesa.

Naija News reports that Adejoorin, who was released on bail on Sunday, said he was arrested alongside an operative of the Amotekun Corps attached to his office and his driver while travelling through Ilesa on Saturday.

Speaking in a video seen after his release, the commissioner said he was heading to an engagement when his driver overshot their destination and attempted to turn back.

He said they subsequently encountered a police officer identified as Wemimo, also known as Solo, who questioned why an armed Amotekun operative was travelling with him.

Adejoorin said, “I told him that the Amotekun operative was officially attached to my office.

“Police and civil defence personnel were previously attached to commissioners, but they were withdrawn. Amotekun is our own security outfit, and they were assigned to protect us because of the security situation and reports of gunshots across the state.”

Adejoorin said he initially thought the security operatives wanted to arrest the Amotekun officer accompanying him.

He claimed the policemen, however, informed him that he was the person they intended to take into custody.

“I asked whether they wanted to arrest the Amotekun operative, but they said no, that I was the one they wanted to arrest,” he said.

According to the commissioner, police officers subsequently searched his vehicle and personal belongings but allegedly found nothing incriminating.

He said he, his driver and the Amotekun operative were then taken away for further questioning.

Adejoorin said they were eventually taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Osogbo, where he and the Amotekun operative were detained.

He alleged that shortly after arriving at the station, officers instructed him to remove some of his clothing.

Adejoorin alleged, “When we got to the State CID, they asked me to remove my singlet and underwear and loosen the rope holding my trousers.

“I questioned why they were asking me to do that, but I felt helpless and complied.”

The commissioner said another person later intervened and informed the officers that the procedure was inappropriate given his status, after which he was permitted to put his clothes back on.

Adejoorin said he and the operative were subsequently asked to write statements.

According to him, his driver was later released, while he and the Amotekun officer remained in custody overnight.

“I was the only person in the cell where I was kept,” he said.

“The window was open, but I could not sleep throughout the night because I did not know what would happen next.”

Adejoorin said police officers informed him that Amotekun operatives were not permitted to accompany politicians while carrying rifles.

He further stated, “They told me that Amotekun operatives are not permitted to follow politicians around with rifles.

“The operative produced his documents and other papers, but they were still not satisfied.”

Amotekun Operative Remains In Custody

The commissioner said he was released on Sunday, while the Amotekun operative remained in police custody at the time.

“They told me that the operative’s office would have to bail him out and that I should inform his superiors that one of their men was in custody,” he said.

Adejoorin further alleged that police officers warned that politicians travelling with armed Amotekun personnel risked arrest.

“They told me they would arrest all commissioners found with Amotekun operatives in their vehicles and that any Amotekun operative accompanying us must not be armed with a rifle,” he stated.

Adejoorin maintained that he was not directly accused of taking part in the shooting that prompted the police operation.

“Till now, they have not told me that I committed any offence other than that I was carrying an Amotekun operative in my vehicle,” he said.

“I believe there is a political undertone to this.”