Nollywood Actress, Tope Osoba Died In A Police Station – Fiance Reveals

The fiancé of late Nollywood actress, Temitope Osoba, Prophet Itunu Onadeko, has alleged that the actress died at a police station in Ikorodu, Lagos State, dismissing speculation that her death resulted from complications arising from breast cancer.

Naija News reports that Onadeko made the claim on Saturday during an interview with the Celestial Reality Check, the media investigative unit of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC).

The cleric, who is the Shepherd-in-Charge of CCC Onibuore Cathedral in Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki, also denied allegations that Osoba was poisoned or maltreated before her death.

According to him, he learnt about the actress’ death through an unidentified caller around midnight.

“It was a random person that called me around 12 am that she died in a police station in Ikorodu,” he said.

Onadeko, however, said he did not know the specific police station where she allegedly died.

The prophet said Osoba had earlier insisted on visiting a woman identified as Mrs Kehinde Osoba, who he said also operates a church.

He added that the actress was accompanied by a hairdresser with whom she had been staying.

Onadeko said, “She had insisted to see Mrs Kehinde Osoba. She also has a church, although she said she wanted to see me too.

“When they left for there, I told them that I wasn’t chanced to go that day because of church programmes.

“The hairdresser that Tope was sleeping in her place was the person that went with her. We maintained communication and she even posted ‘Ogo tuntun’ until I heard that she died in the police station.”

He added, “Although I don’t know the police station she died, I reported myself in a nearby one.”

Fiancé Says Cancer Didn’t Cause Death

Osoba had previously spoken publicly about undergoing treatment and surgery for cancer.

Onadeko confirmed that the actress had battled the illness but insisted that it was not responsible for her death.

He said, “When I first met her, after I did a redemption prayer for her, she told me she wanted to do surgery for cancer. I prayed for her.

“In fact, the day she planned for her surgery, she did a skit with Boda Wasiu and then we moved to Evacare Hospital.”

The actress’ family had also earlier cautioned against speculation over the circumstances of her death and said information circulating about the cause was unauthorised.

The cleric also denied allegations that he controlled money donated to Osoba for her treatment or diverted any of it towards church construction.

He further stated, “Who has evidence that the money she got for her surgery is ₦30m? It wasn’t my account they sent the money to, it was hers.

“And I didn’t use the money to build the church as rumoured. What I know is that people gave her money, including Mike Adenuga, who offered her a cheque. I never had access to her money.”

Onadeko said his church had existed long before he met the actress.

“I met Tope like two years ago and the church has been there since 20 years ago. The church was complete before she even joined us. It had been roofed and painted,” he added.

Cleric Denies Maltreatment Claims

Onadeko also rejected allegations that Osoba had been prevented from using her car. He said she drove herself to Iperu shortly before her death.

He said, “She drove the car out herself. She was going to Iperu one Sunday.

“I don’t know Iperu that she went to, neither do I know who she was going to meet there, but I think it is her mother’s side.”

The cleric said he encouraged the actress to maintain contact with her maternal relatives because they were preparing for marriage.

He also disclosed that Osoba had struggled with smoking, saying he had encouraged her to stop.

“She was dealing with a smoking habit, and I wanted her to leave it. All the church members know about her smoking habit,” he said.

Onadeko dismissed further claims that Osoba was subjected to degrading treatment before her death.

“When we were living together, we borrowed each other money. She bought gold for herself and me. But she eventually sold them and we both spent the money. There has never been a time that we were under duress,” he said.

He also said the apartment where Osoba lived belonged to her uncle.

“We never rented an apartment. The house she was living in is her uncle’s house,” he said.

“After the surgery, she gave her uncle ₦1m when he insisted that she gave him something at least for staying in the house.”

Fiancé Denies Poisoning Claim

The cleric also rejected claims that Osoba consumed poison before her death. According to him, the actress had stopped attending the church about three weeks before she died.

“She left the church about three weeks before her death,” he said.

“Since she died, I didn’t call any of her family. It was one of her uncles, Taiwo, that I called, but he was really mad at me and insisted that he doesn’t want to speak with me.”