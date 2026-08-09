NDLEA Nabs Italy-Based Businessman With 98 Wraps Of Cocaine At Enugu Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a 30-year-old Italy-based businessman, Joseph Cyril, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA).

Naija News reports that the Agency disclosed this in a statement by its Director of Media and Advocacy.

The suspect ingested 98 wraps of cocaine while heading to Italy via Addis Ababa and France.

Cyril, who was nabbed at the departure hall of the airport on Sunday 2nd August 2026 during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET930, was subsequently placed on excretion observation during which he excreted 98 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.510 kilograms.

‎Investigations revealed that Cyril had arrived Nigeria from Italy on 13th July 2026 and ingested the drug in a hotel in Awka, Anambra State before proceeding to Enugu to board his flight to Europe on Sunday 2nd August. In his statement, he claimed he has been doing business in Italy for years before agreeing to traffic the drug consignment for a fee of 3,500 Euros to raise money to relocate to Germany, where his family is based.

Attempts by some drug trafficking syndicates to export 1.2 kilograms of cocaine concealed in 25 pieces of phone chargers going to Saudi Arabia were thwarted by NDLEA operatives at a courier firm in Lagos.

A similar bid to send 500 grams of the same Class A drug hidden in the false bottom of a backpack to Italy was equally aborted in another logistics company by NDLEA officers on Monday, 3rd August, while a consignment of 2.3kg Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, coming from the United States was intercepted in another shipping company in Lagos on Tuesday, 4th August.

Meanwhile, NDLEA officers on patrol along Akure-Ilesha expressway on Tuesday 4th August intercepted a truck heading to the North with 1,633 kilograms of skunk concealed in bags of rice shafts. Two suspects: Buba Jamilu, 40, and Sanusi Ibrahim, 30, who were transporting the consignment, were arrested, while a total of 147 kg of skunk was recovered from Ita Ogbolu forest during a raid operation on Monday, 3rd August.

In Oyo State, operatives acting on credible intelligence on Monday, 3rd August raided a drug warehouse in Elebure village, Orire LGA, where they recovered 731.03 kilograms and arrested a suspect, Felicia Thompson, 57, while her partner, Thompson Vincent Nwaka, is at large. In a similar operation in Edo State on Wednesday, 5th August, operatives supported by soldiers recovered 65 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 604.5kg at Ewe Luleha in Owan West LGA.

While a drug joint operator, Chibuike Charles, 31, was arrested during a raid at his Samec by powerline base in Osisioma LGA, Abia State, where 7kg of skunk was seized on Thursday, 6th August, a notorious wanted drug dealer, Adome Claude Sikuru was on Saturday 8th August nabbed at the fibre market drug jungle, Badagry, Lagos, after a three-month manhunt for him. As at the time of his arrest, 88.5kg of skunk was seized from him.

A total of 73 cartons containing 442 packets of cookies and gummies infused with cannabis weighing 309.4kg were discovered during a joint examination of a 40ft container by NDLEA officers, Customs and other security agencies on Tuesday 4th August at the Tincan port complex Lagos. A suspect, Larry Nnaji, has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week. These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Islamic High School, Saki, Oyo state;

Holy Ghost Academy, Nkpor, Anambra; and Madarasatul Hidayatul Aulad Islamiyya, Gaya, Kano; while the Rivers state command of NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of DOGI, AIIA, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Abia, Seme, and Tincan Commands for the various successful operations, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.