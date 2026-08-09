Military Air Strikes Eliminate ISWAP VIP Escort Commander, Other Terrorists

Air strikes conducted by the Nigerian military have reportedly killed nine fighters of the lslamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), including a senior commander responsible for escorting high-ranking members of the group through parts of the Sambisa Forest.

The strikes were carried out on Saturday, August 8, around the Yuwe and Sabil Huda enclaves in Borno State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported that intelligence sources identified one of those killed as Qaid Abu Khalid Al Muhajir, described as a prominent ISWAP commander originally from Maiduguri.

The casualty claims had yet to be independently confirmed by the military as of the time of filing this report.

According to the intelligence report, Abu Khalid was responsible for providing escorts and coordinating the movement of senior ISWAP commanders and other high-value members of the terrorist organisation.

He was said to have extensive knowledge of routes linking major ISWAP enclaves and was reportedly involved in planning the movement of special convoys across the Sambisa axis.

Sources said his familiarity with the terrain made him an important part of the group’s mobility network.

His role allegedly enabled senior commanders to move between operational areas while reducing their exposure to military interception.

Intelligence sources said nine ISWAP fighters were killed in the strikes, while several others sustained injuries.

Some of the affected fighters were reportedly linked to the group suspected of participating in an earlier ambush on Nigerian troops along the Bita-Yamtage axis in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Security sources said the operation may have disrupted a wider network of fighters operating between Sambisa Forest and the Gwoza axis.

The reported killing of Abu Khalid is considered significant because of his knowledge of routes and movement patterns used by senior ISWAP commanders.

Security assessments suggest his death could affect the group’s ability to coordinate the movement of senior operatives between enclaves at a time when surveillance and offensive operations have intensified.

Sources said intelligence exploitation and surveillance would continue to determine the extent of the damage and track surviving members of the affected cells.

The strikes form part of sustained military operations aimed at weakening the command structures, logistics networks and mobility of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters across Borno State.