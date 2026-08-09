‘Local Champion’ – Okonkwo Blasts Wike Over Attack On Amaechi

A spokesperson for the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has rejected claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has lost political relevance.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo said Wike’s assertion that he had repeatedly defeated Amaechi politically was not supported by the facts.

Speaking on Symfoni TV while defending Amaechi’s relevance to the Atiku-Amaechi presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 election, Okonkwo argued that Amaechi did not personally contest against Wike in the 2015 Rivers State governorship election.

He also noted that the former governor did not seek an elective position in Rivers State in 2019.

Okonkwo accused Wike of judging Amaechi’s political influence solely on the basis of events in Rivers State.

“When Wike is talking about elections, can’t you see he restricts himself to Rivers State? Local champion,” he said.

The ADC spokesman questioned the basis for Wike’s claim of having defeated Amaechi in elections.

“When he says, ‘I defeated him,’ please let me ask: Chibuike Amaechi, did he contest for Rivers State governorship election in 2015? Did he contest for any political office in Rivers State in 2019? How did you defeat him?” Okonkwo asked.

He maintained that electoral contests involving candidates supported by Amaechi should not automatically be presented as direct electoral defeats for the former transportation minister.

Okonkwo Backs Atiku-Amaechi Ticket

Okonkwo also insisted that Amaechi remained politically relevant and would play an important role in the ADC’s campaign for the 2027 presidential election.

He added, “So unfortunately, what he said was not the reflection of the facts.

“Chibuike has been very successful all through and, as vice-presidential candidate, he is going to deliver again for his boss, Atiku Abubakar, for ADC and for the Nigerian people.”